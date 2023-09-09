Texans elevate punter Ty Zentner, offensive lineman Michael Deiter for Ravens game

(Lm Otero, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kansas State's Ty Zentner (8) and Jack Blumer (43) celebrates Zentner's field goal in overtime of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

BALTIMORE – With regular punter Cameron Johnston on injured reserve with a calf injury, the Texans elevated punter Ty Zentner from the practice squad heading into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

They also elevated former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Michael Deiter from the practice squad.

Deiter is a former Dolphins third-round draft pick from Wisconsin. He was active for every game with the Dolphins, but played sparingly.

Zenter was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection at Kansas State.

“Done a great job of learning quickly and anything we’ve assigned him to do,” Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross said. “Get up to speed as quick as you can, he’s done a great job of that and I’m looking forward to seeing him perform in his first NFL game on Sunday.”

