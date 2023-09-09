Texans corner Steven Nelson reflects on 100 career starts milestone against Ravens, legacy: ‘It means a lot’

Houston Texans defensive back Steven Nelson (21) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – Inside the Texans’ locker room, Steven Nelson went back in time in his mind as he reflected on his career.

It was his second NFL season and Nelson started his first NFL game against the San Diego Chargers as the Kansas City Chiefs earned a narrow victory over quarterback Philip Rivers on Sept. 11, 2016. He recorded nine tackles.

Now, Nelson is poised to reach a major career milestone. On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the veteran corner will start the 100th game of his career.

“It means a lot, man,” Nelson told KPRC 2. “It’s a big deal for me personally to be playing for a long time and to be able to reach that accomplishment, it means a lot.

“I think the first one definitely is the most memorable because as a kid it’s your dream to make it to the NFL. Each and every game, you go out there and just kind of represent. That first game, my first start, it’s a good memory for me.”

Heading into his ninth season, Nelson allowed just 9.9 yards per reception last season for his lowest figure in the past five seasons last year with an 80.5 opposing passer rating and 253 air yards for his lowest in the past five seasons, and 114 yards after the catch for his lowest total in the past three seasons. The Texans’ defense improved to 10th in passing defense from 23rd in 2021 with the arrival of Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr. as new starters.

Nelson, who has recorded 393 career tackles, nine interceptions, 66 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles, is proud of his legacy.

“I think I’ve done really good, I think I beat the system as a player,” Nelson said. “And it’s just a testament to me reaching that milestone. It’s exciting to keep going and keep getting more starts.”

#Texans veteran corner Steven Nelson @Nelson_Island reflects on 100 career starts milestone heading into Sunday's road opener against #Ravens and outlook for a talented secondary @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/RhPsn9xT8Q — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 8, 2023

A former Chiefs third-round draft pick from Oregon State, Nelson recorded 52 tackles with one interception and one sack in 16 starts last season in his first season with the Texans. He played 94 percent of the defensive snaps and allowed 37 completions on 62 targets for 367 yards, and a 59.7 completion percentage with two touchdowns surrendered, according to analytics sites.

“Last year was good for me,” said Nelson, who signed an upgraded deal with a maximum value of $6.5 million at the start of training camp. “It was my first year on the team, obviously had a different staff back then, but it was fun. I had some good memories.”

The Texans, now coached by DeMeco Ryans after moving on from Lovie Smith after one season, face a difficult challenge Sunday against the Ravens, who are headlined by Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers.

“Defending Lamar, I think it’s going to be really dynamic,” Nelson said. “They’v got a lot of speed, a lot of players who make big plays. They’re very capable guys to me. It looks stacked.

“Odell is a big-time veteran. He makes splash plays. Everybody knows him. He has big-play capabilities. It’s going to be a task trying to limit him. I’m excited to see what he does this season. Zay Flowers is a guy who looks like he has a ton of speed, a lot of energy.”

The Texans have a talented secondary, though, that includes Nelson, Stingley and safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward, who’s out for this game with a hip injury.

“It will be a big test,” Nelson said. “I’m glad we’re starting of the season with a big test just to see where we are. We’ve been working really hard, training in the heat and it kind of puts an extra strain on us.

“We’ve been mentally persevering through everything and, as a unit, we’ve meshed really well. I’m really excited just to see how everything has come together with a new defense, a new team, a new coach. It’s been fun. I can’t wait.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com