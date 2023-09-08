Hockey returns to H-Town: UH Ice Hockey Club drops the puck Friday night against East Texas Baptist

HOUSTON – Who’s ready for some hockey, y’all? The University of Houston’s newest ice hockey club will play their first game on Friday against East Texas Baptist University.

The game is set to take place at Sugar Land Ice and Sports Center, 16225 Lexington Blvd, at 7 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

Both teams will face off again on Saturday at noon.

Houston hockey is back. 🏒



Part of the ACHA Division II, the new ice hockey club was approved by UH in May 2023 with the goal of bringing the sport to the student community and the city of Houston, according to a news release.

The club launched this month with 21 players on their roster.

Tickets for both games are available for $20 for general admission and $10 for children. UH students have free admission with proof of ID. To purchase tickets, click here.

For those unable to attend, a live broadcast of the hockey game will be provided for $9.99. Click here to learn more.