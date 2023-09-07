YEAR ONE: Lewis taking over the JCS Baseball program

The John Cooper School has recently made an expert-hire, bringing in former MLB minor-leaguer Domonique Lewis to run the Dragon baseball program.

Lewis’ resume speaks for itself.

He played for M.B. Smiley High School in the early-90s, before attending San Jacinto College and later transferring to Texas State University. Subsequently, Lewis would be drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2001 MLB June Amateur Draft, and would go on to play for various minor league teams until 2006.

Lewis’ coaching experience fully began when he started Triple-Play Baseball in Atascocita, followed by various select organizations, including the Houston Wildcatters.

So, what else will the new head coach for the Dragons bring to the table?

“I feel like my strengths as a coach relate to my attention to detail and motivation,” said Lewis. “Individually, it will be about letting kids know what they need and helping them understand what type of player they are.

“Every kid has a unique skill-set. Helping them to hone that, while putting them in the best position for our team to succeed will be a priority of mine once we begin the offseason.”

JCS’ Director of Athletics, John Hoye, is certainly adamant that the program will be welcoming coach Lewis with open arms.

“We are excited to have Coach Lewis as our next program head to continue the baseball program’s success,” he said. “His proven history and emphasis on fundamentals and player development will ensure that John Cooper baseball continues to thrive. The program will benefit from his experience as a player and coach.”

The Dragons are coming off a somewhat sub-par performance last Spring, so a change of pace may be exactly what they need to turn things around.

“We are going to be a young team, so a ‘win’ for me this season would be to change the culture,” Lewis said. “We are developing for the future, but at the same time making sure that the upperclassmen have the opportunity to showcase their skill-set in the Spring.”

Once he was given the opportunity, Lewis had another compelling reason to join JCS.

“My son has been going here since the first grade,” he said. “So, we’ve already been a part of the Cooper family for some time now. I love the environment... how things get done and their attention to detail in every aspect of the school.”

“We are growing as a school, and with that, there might be some bumps along the way. Although Cooper baseball is on the map, I think we can become a staple in The Woodlands' area as a baseball power.”

It won’t be long until JCS will be back on the diamond. Keep an eye out for the Dragons as Lewis enters year one.