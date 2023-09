THE COACH'S CORNER: St. Pius X's Cranfill talks about state of program entering Week 3

VYPE’s Matt Malatesta caught up with coach Greg Cranfill for the second installment of the St. Pius X Coach’s Show.

The Panthers battled against Beaumont Kelly last week and look forward to this week’s game against The Woodlands Christian Academy.

Hear what the coach says about the state of his team on the eve of this week’s big game.