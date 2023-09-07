SCARY GOOD: Episcopal’s fast start indicates big things to come

Episcopal is off to an even better start than expected this year, which speaks volumes considering how high the bar was already set for the SPC program.

After trouncing Livingston 44-21 in the season opener, the Knights proceeded to showcase their dominance by defeating the TAPPS powerhouse, Parish Episcopal (27-20), this past Friday.

This marks a definitive beginning to the season, after they narrowly fell to Parish (24-17) a year ago. Now, it seems there’s nowhere to go but up for Episcopal.

“I told our group from day one that we were the best team in Texas,” said coach Steve Leisz. “If we buy into four quarters of football, no one can stand in there with us on both sides of the ball. This team, they’ve never doubted themselves and we keep moving forward with that mindset.”

Their success doesn’t surprise Leisz, since the Knights have retained the majority of their core roster.

While the electric playmakers –Karson Gordon, Breylan Thompson and Madden Morgan – are among the few that tend to lead the headlines, it’s the ‘other guys’ who have made all the difference for the team.

“We were pretty junior-heavy last year and we knew that we had a lot of talent coming back,” he said. “We have all these big names, but we have some players who kind of fly under the radar and surprise people.”

“Cullen Walton (Sr. DE/LB), for instance. They (Parish Episcopal) have two book-end tackles and Walton still went on to have 8.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a blocked field goal. So, guys that are the difference-makers on.”

Episcopal now prepares to take on Second Baptist School this Friday, which should prove to be yet another decisive matchup.

“It’s another week for us, so we’re going to attack Second (Baptist School) like we attacked Parish Episcopal last weekend,” Leisz said. “It’s like I told my boys, ‘enjoy the weekend, but come Monday we’re going back to work’. So, we’ve been locked in all week.”

Both sides of the ball are looking scarier than ever, and that will undoubtedly be made perfectly clear, heading into the playoff race.

“Defensively, we play fast and we create turnovers,” he said. “Offensively, we’re a little different this year. We control the ball. Against Parish, we had multiple double-digit-play drives so that’s kind of who we are this year.”

“Typically, offenses play fast and then the defense wears out. But for us it’s vice versa. Our defense takes care of business quickly, they’re running all over the place, and that’s what’s been creating all the turnovers for us. Our offense has been responding well with that and it’ll benefit us in the long run.”