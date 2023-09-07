Hightower; Lamar make big moves in VYPE Rankings; Photo Gallery

Some of the heavyweights of Houston went down over the weekend, which has flipped the rankings going into Week 3.
Well, kind of.
North Shore destroyed Spring and is on a collision course with No. 2 Atascocita, who beat Top 5 Katy.
Bridgeland looks like world-beaters as they knocked off ranked Tompkins over the weekend. How about Hightower? The 'Canes upset Top 5 ranked Westfield to move up to No. 6.
What is going on with The Woodlands? Lamar used their speed on the outside to run past the Highlanders, while CE King dominated state-power Allen.
Moving into the rankings are Nimitz, Cypress Springs and Cypress Woods, who are all 2-0.
In Class 5A, there wasn't much movement. Texas City beat Top 5 Galveston Ball, while Magnolia beat Class 6A Tomball to move into the rankings.
....
VYPE’s CLASS 6A WEEK 2 TOP 25 RANKINGS
No. 1 North Shore Mustangs
No. 2 Atascocita Eagles
No. 3 Bridgeland Bears
No. 4 Klein Collins Tigers
No. 5 Shadow Creek Sharks
No. 6 Hightower Hurricanes
No. 7 Lamar Texans
No. 8 CE King Panthers
No. 9 Summer Creek Bulldogs
No. 10 Jordan Warriors
No. 11 Katy Tigers
No. 12 Willis Wildkats
No. 13 Westfield Mustangs
No. 14 Tompkins Falcons
No. 15 Deer Park Deer
No. 16 Cy Falls Eagles
No. 17 Tomball Memorial
No. 18 Conroe Tigers
No. 19 Klein Oak Panthers
No. 20 Pearland Oilers
No. 21 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 22 Nimitz Cougars
No. 23 Cypress Springs Panthers
No. 24 Klein Cain Hurricanes
No. 25 Cypress Woods Wildcats
...
THE GALLERY BY ANDY TOLBERT
Shadow Creek Takes Down Clear Springs
...
VYPE’s CLASS 5A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Lake Creek Lions
No. 2 FB Marshall Buffs
No. 3 Fulshear Chargers
No. 4 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 5 Randle Lions
No. 6 Manvel Mavs
No. 7 Kingwood Park Panthers
No. 8 Texas City Stings
No. 9 Magnolia West Mustang
No. 10 Magnolia Bulldogs
...
VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs (3A)
No. 2 Bellville Brahmas (4A)
No. 3 Brookshire Royal Eagles (4A)
No. 4 Iowa Colony Pioneers (4A)
No. 5 Booker T. Washington Eagles (4A)
No. 6 Bay City Blackcats (4A)
No. 7 El Campo Ricebirds (4A)
No. 8 Furr Brahmas (4A)
No. 9 Stafford Spartans (4A)
No. 10 Worthing Colts (4A)