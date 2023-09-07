Hightower; Lamar make big moves in VYPE Rankings; Photo Gallery

Some of the heavyweights of Houston went down over the weekend, which has flipped the rankings going into Week 3.

Well, kind of.

North Shore destroyed Spring and is on a collision course with No. 2 Atascocita, who beat Top 5 Katy.

Bridgeland looks like world-beaters as they knocked off ranked Tompkins over the weekend. How about Hightower? The 'Canes upset Top 5 ranked Westfield to move up to No. 6.

What is going on with The Woodlands? Lamar used their speed on the outside to run past the Highlanders, while CE King dominated state-power Allen.

Moving into the rankings are Nimitz, Cypress Springs and Cypress Woods, who are all 2-0.

In Class 5A, there wasn't much movement. Texas City beat Top 5 Galveston Ball, while Magnolia beat Class 6A Tomball to move into the rankings.

....

VYPE’s CLASS 6A WEEK 2 TOP 25 RANKINGS

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs

No. 2 Atascocita Eagles

No. 3 Bridgeland Bears

No. 4 Klein Collins Tigers

No. 5 Shadow Creek Sharks

No. 6 Hightower Hurricanes

No. 7 Lamar Texans

No. 8 CE King Panthers

No. 9 Summer Creek Bulldogs

No. 10 Jordan Warriors

No. 11 Katy Tigers

No. 12 Willis Wildkats

No. 13 Westfield Mustangs

No. 14 Tompkins Falcons

No. 15 Deer Park Deer

No. 16 Cy Falls Eagles

No. 17 Tomball Memorial

No. 18 Conroe Tigers

No. 19 Klein Oak Panthers

No. 20 Pearland Oilers

No. 21 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 22 Nimitz Cougars

No. 23 Cypress Springs Panthers

No. 24 Klein Cain Hurricanes

No. 25 Cypress Woods Wildcats

...

THE GALLERY BY ANDY TOLBERT

Shadow Creek Takes Down Clear Springs

...

VYPE’s CLASS 5A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

No. 2 FB Marshall Buffs

No. 3 Fulshear Chargers

No. 4 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 5 Randle Lions

No. 6 Manvel Mavs

No. 7 Kingwood Park Panthers

No. 8 Texas City Stings

No. 9 Magnolia West Mustang

No. 10 Magnolia Bulldogs

...

VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs (3A)

No. 2 Bellville Brahmas (4A)

No. 3 Brookshire Royal Eagles (4A)

No. 4 Iowa Colony Pioneers (4A)

No. 5 Booker T. Washington Eagles (4A)

No. 6 Bay City Blackcats (4A)

No. 7 El Campo Ricebirds (4A)

No. 8 Furr Brahmas (4A)

No. 9 Stafford Spartans (4A)

No. 10 Worthing Colts (4A)