CLIMBING THE CHARTS: VYPE Public/Private School Pre-District Volleyball Rankings

District-play is finally beginning to heat up in the world of Texas high school volleyball!
With the tournament season coming to a close, it's still difficult to tell just who will ultimately advance to the top, once the postseason arrives in November. However, there are some who have already begun to stake their claim for the best in the business.
Grand Oaks remains to be THE team to beat in Class 6A, but fellow super-powers--Cinco Ranch, Langham Creek, Tompkins, and others--could give them a run for their money. Class 5A will likely continue to be dominated by Fulshear, Barbers Hill, and Foster, but don't sleep on the teams hot on their heels.
Private school contention has shifted in the past few weeks, with LSA taking the top spot in our rankings. However, Episcopal, FBCA, and Concordia Lutheran are among the many teams poised to excel in their respective districts.
Here are VYPE's pre-district rankings...
...
THE VYPE RANKINGS
Class 6A Top-20
3. Stratford Spartans
10. Pearland Oilers
11. Bridgeland Bears
12. Katy Jordan Warriors
13. Tomball Memorial Wildcats
14. Cy-Fair Bobcats
16. Humble Wildcats
18. Jersey Village Falcons
19. Tomball Cougars
20. Conroe Tigers
...
Fulshear Chargers
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Cinco Ranch Cougars
Jamey Wright (VYPE)
Barbers Hill Eagles
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Lutheran South Academy Pioneers
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Stratford Spartans
Jamey Wright (VYPE
Foster Falcons
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Episcopal Knights
Jamey Wright (VYPE)
Langham Creek Lobos
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Montgomery Bears
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Tompkins Falcons
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Magnolia Bulldogs
Jamey Wright (VYPE)
Concordia Lutheran Crusaders
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Class 5A Top-10
4. Galveston Ball Tornadoes
5. Montgomery Bears
7. Friendswood Mustangs
9. Baytown Sterling Rangers
10. Manvel Mavericks
...
Private School Rankings
1. Lutheran South Academy Pioneers
2. Episcopal Knights
3. Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles
4. Concordia Lutheran Crusaders
5. St. John's Mavericks
6. Rosehill Christian Eagles
7. St. Pius X Panthers
8. Second Baptist School Eagles
9. The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors
10. Kinkaid School Falcons