CLIMBING THE CHARTS: VYPE Public/Private School Pre-District Volleyball Rankings

District-play is finally beginning to heat up in the world of Texas high school volleyball!

With the tournament season coming to a close, it's still difficult to tell just who will ultimately advance to the top, once the postseason arrives in November. However, there are some who have already begun to stake their claim for the best in the business.

Grand Oaks remains to be THE team to beat in Class 6A, but fellow super-powers--Cinco Ranch, Langham Creek, Tompkins, and others--could give them a run for their money. Class 5A will likely continue to be dominated by Fulshear, Barbers Hill, and Foster, but don't sleep on the teams hot on their heels.

Private school contention has shifted in the past few weeks, with LSA taking the top spot in our rankings. However, Episcopal, FBCA, and Concordia Lutheran are among the many teams poised to excel in their respective districts.

Here are VYPE's pre-district rankings...

...

THE VYPE RANKINGS

Class 6A Top-20

1. Grand Oaks Grizzlies

2. Cinco Ranch Cougars

3. Stratford Spartans

4. Langham Creek Lobos

5. Cypress Ranch Mustangs

6. Katy Tompkins Falcons

7. Deer Park Deer

8. Pearland Dawson Eagles

9. The Woodlands Highlanders

10. Pearland Oilers

11. Bridgeland Bears

12. Katy Jordan Warriors

13. Tomball Memorial Wildcats

14. Cy-Fair Bobcats

15. Clear Springs Chargers

16. Humble Wildcats

17. Ridge Point Panthers

18. Jersey Village Falcons

19. Tomball Cougars

20. Conroe Tigers

...

Fulshear Chargers

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Cinco Ranch Cougars

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Barbers Hill Eagles

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Stratford Spartans

Jamey Wright (VYPE

Foster Falcons

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Episcopal Knights

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Langham Creek Lobos

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Montgomery Bears

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Tompkins Falcons

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Magnolia Bulldogs

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Concordia Lutheran Crusaders

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Class 5A Top-10

1. Fulshear Chargers

2. Barbers Hill Eagles

3. Foster Falcons

4. Galveston Ball Tornadoes

5. Montgomery Bears

6. Magnolia Bulldogs

7. Friendswood Mustangs

8. Magnolia West Mustangs

9. Baytown Sterling Rangers

10. Manvel Mavericks

...

Private School Rankings

1. Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

2. Episcopal Knights

3. Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

4. Concordia Lutheran Crusaders

5. St. John's Mavericks

6. Rosehill Christian Eagles

7. St. Pius X Panthers

8. Second Baptist School Eagles

9. The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors

10. Kinkaid School Falcons