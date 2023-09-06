Recognize him? Man wanted for stealing baseball legend Reggie Jackson’s vehicle in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Police Department have identified a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to baseball legend Reggie Jackson.

Juan Luna, 33, is charged with five felonies in auto theft and other investigations not disclosed by the department.

WANTED: Photo of Juan Luna, 33, now charged with 5 felonies in auto theft & other investigations.



He's accused of stealing a 2022 Dodge Hellcat (below) in 1400 block of Texas St. on Aug 29.



Tips on Luna or vehicle's whereabouts: HPD Auto Theft or @CrimeStopHOU reward up to $5k. pic.twitter.com/Gaa4Bh89oZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 6, 2023

Jackson, the former Oakland A’s player who is dubbed “Mr. October,” reported his 2022 Dodge Hellcat stolen in the 1400 block of Texas Street in downtown Houston. He posted the photos of his car on Instagram.

Jackson believed an older-model Ford Focus with possible paper license plates may be involved.

A prior mug shot of Luna shows him having dark black or brown hair with neck tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call (713) 884-3131 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.