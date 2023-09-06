100º
Recognize him? Man wanted for stealing baseball legend Reggie Jackson’s vehicle in downtown Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Juan Luna, 33, accused of stealing baseball legend Reggie Jackson's vehicle (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Police Department have identified a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to baseball legend Reggie Jackson.

Juan Luna, 33, is charged with five felonies in auto theft and other investigations not disclosed by the department.

Jackson, the former Oakland A’s player who is dubbed “Mr. October,” reported his 2022 Dodge Hellcat stolen in the 1400 block of Texas Street in downtown Houston. He posted the photos of his car on Instagram.

Jackson believed an older-model Ford Focus with possible paper license plates may be involved.

A prior mug shot of Luna shows him having dark black or brown hair with neck tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call (713) 884-3131 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

