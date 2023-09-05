90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

VYPE Spotlight: Cypress Christian Cheer Captain Sophia Swanton

Vype

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Cheerleading
VYPE Spotlight: Cypress Christian Cheer Captain Sophia Swanton (Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

VYPE’ caught up with Cypress Christian School’s Sophia Swanton at the VYPE CCS Fall 2023 Media Day, discussing her time as both the Cheer Captain and being a key piece on the school’s championship-level track team.

Check out the interview below!

Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved