THE NEXT BIG THING: Sanchez could be the best in program of alphas

Over the past decade, North Shore High School has been a hot bed for national defensive recruits, especially in the secondary.

From Chykie Brown (Super Bowl Champion), Eric Monroe (LSU/Texas Tech) and Denver Harris (LSU) to most recently Jayven Anderson (UNT), Jacoby Davis (Kansas) and Evan Jackson (UNT), the list goes on and on.

Junior five-star corner Devin Sanchez could be the best of them all.

With his Dad playing college ball at UTEP, his Mom running track at UTEP and older brother playing football, Sanchez has a lineage of elite athletes.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“Football has run in my family,” Sanchez said. “From my Dad, uncles and brother, I’ve always been around the game. I remember watching my brother play when I was three years old and immediately fell in love with it. I started playing Little League early on.”

Fast forward to high school, Sanchez burst onto the scene his freshman year getting playing time on the 2021 Mustang State Champion. He followed up starting as a sophomore with a veteran group in the secondary, which finished State Runner-Ups.

That game experience and insight from the upperclassmen has been paramount in his development.

“I was the young one in the group,” he said. “There were five of us in that DB group… me and four seniors. Playing 16 games with those guys gave me the ability to mature and step up into that starting role when they needed me.

“Not many sophomores get to start on varsity, especially here in Texas where the ball is the best in the country. Playing in a State Championship against Duncanville last year was eye-opening. After that, I realized I could be one of the top DBs in the country.”

2023-24 North Shore FootballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Now a junior, Sanchez is ready to be the undisputed leader on a team full of alphas.

“It’s my time now,” Sanchez said. “I’m looking to build my legacy here. Everyone knows North Shore, wherever you are in Texas. There’s nothing like playing in front of that Eastside community. For anyone who’s doubting if we can continue on that legacy, just wait… just wait.”