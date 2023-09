THE HOT 100: VYPE's Top 100 Players In The Class of 2024; Photo Gallery

As the 2023 Texas High School Football season kicks off, VYPE ranked the top 100 players in the Class of 2024 from the Greater Houston-Area.

Without further ado, here is the annual VYPE Hot 100 List.

...

No. 1 Justin Williams, LB, Oak Ridge, Georgia-Commit No. 2 DJ Lagway, QB, Willis, Florida-commit No. 3 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DE, Oak Ridge, Georgia-Commit No. 4 Zion Kearney, WR, Hightower, Oklahoma-Commit No. 5 Mabrey Mettauer, QB, The Woodlands, Wisconsin-commit No. 6 Blake Ivy, OL, Clear Springs, Texas A&M-Commit No. 7 Loghan Thomas, DE, Paetow, Notre Dame-Commit No. 8 Maurice Williams, DB, Shadow Creek, Houston-Commit No. 9 Ashton Funk, OL, Tompkins, Texas A&M-Commit No. 10 Jeremy Payne, RB, Hightower, TCU-Commit

...

No. 11 Trey Owens, QB, Cy Fair, Texas-Commit No. 12 Dakyus Brinkley, DE, Katy, Kansas-Commit No. 13 Braylon Conley, DB, Atascocita, USC-Commit No. 14 Gibson Pyle, OL, Klein Cain, Nebraska-Commit No. 15 Bennett Warren, OL, FBCA, Tennessee-Commit No. 16 Xavier Atkins, LB, Summer Creek, LSU-commit No. 17 Coen Echols, OL, Katy, Texas A&M-Commit No. 18 Jelani Watkins, WR, Atascocita, LSU-Commit No. 19 Rodney Bimage, DB, Dickinson, Arizona State-Commit No. 20 Nate Kibble, OL, Atascocita, Texas-Commit

...

No. 21 Damani Maxson, DB, Clear Lake, Kansas-commit No. 22 Jordan Washington, TE, Langham Creek, Texas-Commit No. 23 Zion Taylor, DL, Shadow Creek, Houston-Commit No. 24 Edward Smith, DE, Pearland Dawson, Texas Tech-Commit No. 25 Ryan Hughes, OL, The Woodlands, TCU-Commit No. 26 Joshua Lair, DB, FB Marshall No. 27 Ray’Quan Bell, OL, Westfield, Houston-Commit No. 28 Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, Ridge Point, Arkansas-Commit No. 29 Christopher Barnes, WR, North Shore, North Texas-Commit No. 30 Tristen Brown, ATH, Lamar, Vanderbilt-Commit

...

No. 31 Kade Caton, TE, Manvel, Oregon-Commit No. 32 Hunter Moddon, LB, Clear Brook No. 33 Braylen Prude, LB, Shadow Creek, Nebraska-Commit No. 34 Zechariah Sample, WR, Jordan, Arizona State-Commit No. 35 Kaleb Blanton, LB, Manvel, Rice-Commit No. 36 Andre Thompson, WR, Manvel No. 37 Johann Cardenas, RB, St. Thomas, Vanderbilt-Commit No. 38 Jamaal Wiley, RB, Stafford, California-Commit No. 39 Devondre McGee, DB, Conroe, TCU-Commit No. 40 Koltin Sieracki, OL, The Woodlands, Baylor-commit

...

No. 41 Karson Gordon, QB, Episcopal, UNLV-Commit No. 42 Sam Mattingly, LB, Magnolia West, Stanford-Commit No. 43 Luke Webb, DL, Deer Park, Oklahoma State-Commit No. 44 Mason Dossett, WR, Ridge Point, Baylor-Commit No. 45 Carlon Jones, DL, Bay City, Nebraska-Commit No. 46 Luke Carter, TE, Katy, North Texas-Commit No. 47 Charles Anderson, DE, Dawson, Texas Tech-Commit No. 48 Ian Flynt, TE, Katy Taylor, Nebraska-Commit No. 49 Frankie Arthur, RB, Oak Ridge, UCF-Commit No. 50 Taji Atkins, RB, Westfield, Rice-Commit

...

No. 51 Wyatt Young, ATH Tompkins, Rice-Commit No. 52 Lloyd Avant, RB, Summer Creek, Tulsa-Commit No. 53 Samir Camacho, OL, Cy Falls, Maryland-Commit No. 54 LaVonte Johnson, DB, North Shore No. 55 Mason Fleming, DL, Manvel, Arizona State-Commit No. 56 Owen Carter, WR, Cy-Fair, Rice-Commit No. 57 Avery Demery, S, Manvel, ULL-Commit No. 58 Kaleb Thomas, TE, North Shore, Houston-Commit No. 59 Jalen Charles, DE, Manvel, Memphis-Commit No. 60 Tice Williams, DB, Conroe, Boise State-Commit

...

No. 61 Tucker Parks, QB, Klein Collins, Western Kentucky-Commit No. 62 Joseph Uguwu Jr. OL, Paetow, UTSA-Commit No. 63 Oliver Miles, ATH, El Campo, Texas Tech-Commit No. 64 Kennard McGuire, DB, George Ranch No. 65 Frank Moss, OL, Heights, TSU-Commit No. 66 Everett Champlin, OL, The Woodlands, Army-Commit No. 67 Ephraim Dotson, DB, Hightower, Rice-Commit No. 68 Tracy James II, WR, Cy Ranch No. 69 Patrick Bridges, WR, Pearland UCA-Commit No. 70 Breylan Thompson, DB, Episcopal, Yale-Commit

...

No. 71 Carson Williams, DB, Westfield, Texas State-Commit No. 72 Trey Morris, RB, Cy Falls, Army-Commit No. 73 Xai’Shaun Edwards, RB, Clear Springs No. 74 Mitch Melton, LB, Conroe, Sam Houston-Commit No. 75 Mike Gerald, DB, Morton Ranch, Minnesota-Commit No. 76 Imauree Holmes, ATH, Willis No. 77 Chris Gant, DB, Klein Collins, UNT-Commit No. 78 Dean Ford, Morton Ranch, Sam Houston-Commit No. 79 Carter Jenkins, DB, Willis No. 80 Tyler Cooks, LB, Manvel

...

No. 81 Michael Sylvalie, LB, Clear Springs No. 82 Debraun Hampton, WR, Willis No. 83 Luke Rives, WR, Stratford, Dartmouth-Commit No. 84 Zion Brown, QB, Atascocita, Northwestern State-Commit No. 85 Michael Wilson, RB, Klein Collins, UCA-Commit No. 86 Dillon Dixon, LB, North Shore No. 87 Christian Nwosu, DE, Dekaney No. 88 Nicholas Peace, DB, Dickinson, UTRGV-Commit No. 89 Jordan Reeves, RB, Lamar No. 90 Eduwa Okundaye, DE, Tompkins

...

No. 91 Markie Grant, DB, Dekaney No. 92 Favour Owodoyin, DE, Oak Ridge No. 93 Isaiah Pruitt, DB, Conroe No. 94 Bryce Burgess, RB, Dawson No. 95 Levi Fontenot, Athlete, Crosby No. 96 Victor Aderungboye, TE, Dulles, UNT-Commit No. 97 Ashton Coker, DL, Taylor, La. Tech-Commit No. 98 Rae’g Dailey, WR, CE King No. 99 Terrence Guillory, WR, North Shore No. 100 Max Wang, OL, Memorial, Harvard-Commit

...

...