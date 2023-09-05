THE CAPTAIN: Taylor’s Yamba primed to ball out in final year

ALIEF TAYLOR’S PIERRE YAMBA HAS THE PRESENCE OF A TRUE GAME-WRECKER.

Given his impressive stature and speed, it’s clear the Lions’ senior was meant to be on defense.

“Defense is fast and physical,” said Yamba. “You get to hit a lot, which really appeals to me. I like the physical nature of that side of the ball.”

It might come as a surprise that the edge rusher only recently started to put on the pads.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I really started playing football competitively during my freshman year,” he said. “It was during COVID, so I couldn’t really have a full season. I had already bonded with most of my teammates at that point, so the chemistry was already there for me. Plus, I couldn’t ask for better coaching, which has helped to develop my game and love the sport.”

Now that he’s entering his senior year, he will take up an undisputed leadership role on the Alief Taylor roster.

“It’s great to take up a leadership position because you’re helping out your teammates that way,” Yamba said. “If they need help with anything, they know that they can come to you. I can assist them with the playbook or help them to understand something on the field.”

After making an appearance in the Bi-District round last Fall, Yamba and the rest of the Taylor squad have high expectations in the coming months.

“I’m aiming to be the Defensive Player of the Year and potentially MVP,” he said. “As a team, we’re hoping to make it past the first round to show everyone who has doubted us that we are for real. If you’ve got a hardworking group, anything can happen.”

2023-24 Alief Taylor FootballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

They’ll certainly have their work cut out for them, considering they compete in a district that features the likes of Shadow Creek, Pearland, and Dawson, among others.

“I love competition,” said Yamba. “Every game you have the opportunity to go up against a new challenge. It only makes you better.”

Under the direction of coach Shawn Gray and some experienced teammates, the Lions should expect to make the playoffs. Yamba hopes to leave something behind in the process, while following his aspirations of playing at the next level.

“I definitely want to ball out my senior year,” Yamba said. “Individually, I hope to pick up some offers along the way and play in college. Something that’s also important to me is how I’m remembered. I want to be known as a likable person who’s worked hard and someone you can look up to.”