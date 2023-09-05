The 2023 Public School Football Pre-season All-VYPE Teams

The 2023 Texas High School Football season is underway and with that come the Preseason Public School football offensive and defensive All-VYPE Teams.
Check out who made the cut below!!
...
ALL-VYPE OFFENSIVE TEAMS
First-Team
- QB - DJ Lagway, Willis
- QB - Mabrey Mettauer, The Woodlands
- RB - Tyvonn Byars, Lake Creek
- RB - Jeremy Payne, Hightower
- OL - Ashton Funk, Tompkins
- OL - Blake Ivy, Clear Springs
- OL - Ryan Hughes, The Woodlands
- OL - Nate Kibble, Atascocita
- OL - Gibson Pyle, Klein Cain
- WR - Chris Barnes, North Shore
- WR - Ashton Bethel-Roman, Ridge Point
- WR - Andrew Marsh, Katy Jordan
- WR - Zion Kearney, Hightower
- TE - Ian Flynt, Katy Taylor
- TE - Jordan Washington, Langham Creek
Second-Team
- QB - Trey Owens, Cy-Fair
- QB - Zion Brown, Atascocita
- RB - Taji Atkins, Westfield
- RB - Tory Blaylock, Atascocita
- OL - Ray'Quan Bell, Westfield
- OL - Samir Camacho, Cy Falls
- OL - Coen Echols, Katy
- OL - Dramodd Odoms, Lamar
- OL - Koltin Sieracki, The Woodlands
- WR - Tristen Brown, Lamar
- WR - Quanell Farrakhan Jr., The Woodlands
- WR - Jelani Watkins, Atascocita
- WR - Jacorey Watson, Shadow Creek
- TE - Kade Caton, Manvel
- TE - Cole Snodgrass, College Park
...
ALL-VYPE DEFENSIVE TEAMS
First-Team
- DL - Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Oak Ridge
- DL - Dakyus Brinkley, Katy
- DL - Zion Taylor, Shadow Creek
- DL - Loghan Thomas, Paetow
- LB - Xavier Atkins, Summer Creek
- LB - Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball
- LB - Justin Williams, Oak Ridge
- LB - Sam Mattingly, Magnolia West
- DB - Devin Sanchez, North Shore
- DB - Braylon Conley, Atascocita
- DB - Deyjohn Pettaway, Paetow
- DB - Maurice Williams Jr., Shadow Creek
Second-Team
- DL - Omar Khan, Bridgeland
- DL - Landon Rink, Cy-Fair
- DL - Christian Nwosu, Dekaney
- DL - Luke Webb, Deer Park
- LB - Kaleb Blanton, Manvel
- LB - Dillon Dixon, North Shore
- LB - Keegan Deemer, Tomball
- LB - Mitch Melton, Conroe
- DB - Jermaine Bishop Jr., Willis
- DB - Chris Gant Jr., Klein Collins
- DB - Joshua Lair, FB Marshall
- DB - Damani Maxson, Clear Lake
...