The 2023 Private School Football Pre-season All-VYPE Teams

(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The 2023 Texas High School Football season is underway and with that come the Preseason Private School football offensive and defensive All-VYPE Teams.

Check out who made the cut below!!

ALL-VYPE OFFENSIVE TEAMS

First-Team

QB - Karson Gordon, Episcopal

QB - Donte Lewis, St. Thomas

RB - Johann Cardenas, St. Thomas

RB - John Kelly, Cypress Christian

WR - Jackson Ranucci, Episcopal

WR - J.D. Crisp (ATH), Second Baptist School

WR - Luke Edgecomb, St. Thomas

TE - Nathan Alvarez, St. Pius X

OL - Bennett Warren, FBCA

OL - Anthony Pellerin, St. Thomas

OL - Zeke Hogan, Cypress Christian

OL - Billy Wheless, Episcopal

OL - RJ Lee, Second Baptist School

Second-Team

QB - Turner Murdock, Second Baptist School

QB - Tanner Huckfelt, Concordia Lutheran

RB - Dean Calhoun, John Cooper School

RB - Jordan Montanez, FBCA

WR - Cole Allen (ATH), St. John’s

WR - Reece Cutrer, Concordia Lutheran

WR - Tyler Currie, FBCA

TE - Jayden Noack, Concordia Lutheran

OL - Chase Tepper, Second Baptist School

OL - Cullen Witt, Episcopal

OL - Chase Stepp, St. Pius X

OL - Raymond Walsh, St. John XXIII

OL - Oliver Eades, Kinkaid

ALL-VYPE DEFENSIVE TEAMS

First-Team

DL - Max Granville, FBCA

DL - Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth, FBCA

DL - Jacob Rauch, Cypress Christian

DL - Charlie Shears, Second Baptist

LB - Madden Morgan, Episcopal

LB - Cole Sheppard, John Cooper School

LB - Grayson Boeker, TWCA

DB - Breylan Thompson, Episcopal

DB - Lou Lamar, Concordia Lutheran

DB - Miles Roeder, Kinkaid

DB - Jackson Powers, Second Baptist School

Second-Team

DL - Michael-Anthony Okwura, St. Thomas

DL - Will McMackin, Kinkaid

DL - Kelvin Baptiste, Second Baptist School

DL - Jacob Bjorngjeld, FBCA

LB - Cole Noack, Lutheran South

LB - Luken Koehn, Concordia Lutheran

LB - Ty Blevins, Episcopal

DB - Nico Gomez, Kinkaid

DB - Carson Fowler, Episcopal

DB - Jordan Rogers, FBCA

DB - Owen Witschonke, Cypress Christian

