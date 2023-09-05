The 2023 Private School Football Pre-season All-VYPE Teams

The 2023 Texas High School Football season is underway and with that come the Preseason Private School football offensive and defensive All-VYPE Teams.
ALL-VYPE OFFENSIVE TEAMS
First-Team
- QB - Karson Gordon, Episcopal
- QB - Donte Lewis, St. Thomas
- RB - Johann Cardenas, St. Thomas
- RB - John Kelly, Cypress Christian
- WR - Jackson Ranucci, Episcopal
- WR - J.D. Crisp (ATH), Second Baptist School
- WR - Luke Edgecomb, St. Thomas
- TE - Nathan Alvarez, St. Pius X
- OL - Bennett Warren, FBCA
- OL - Anthony Pellerin, St. Thomas
- OL - Zeke Hogan, Cypress Christian
- OL - Billy Wheless, Episcopal
- OL - RJ Lee, Second Baptist School
Second-Team
- QB - Turner Murdock, Second Baptist School
- QB - Tanner Huckfelt, Concordia Lutheran
- RB - Dean Calhoun, John Cooper School
- RB - Jordan Montanez, FBCA
- WR - Cole Allen (ATH), St. John’s
- WR - Reece Cutrer, Concordia Lutheran
- WR - Tyler Currie, FBCA
- TE - Jayden Noack, Concordia Lutheran
- OL - Chase Tepper, Second Baptist School
- OL - Cullen Witt, Episcopal
- OL - Chase Stepp, St. Pius X
- OL - Raymond Walsh, St. John XXIII
- OL - Oliver Eades, Kinkaid
ALL-VYPE DEFENSIVE TEAMS
First-Team
- DL - Max Granville, FBCA
- DL - Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth, FBCA
- DL - Jacob Rauch, Cypress Christian
- DL - Charlie Shears, Second Baptist
- LB - Madden Morgan, Episcopal
- LB - Cole Sheppard, John Cooper School
- LB - Grayson Boeker, TWCA
- DB - Breylan Thompson, Episcopal
- DB - Lou Lamar, Concordia Lutheran
- DB - Miles Roeder, Kinkaid
- DB - Jackson Powers, Second Baptist School
Second-Team
- DL - Michael-Anthony Okwura, St. Thomas
- DL - Will McMackin, Kinkaid
- DL - Kelvin Baptiste, Second Baptist School
- DL - Jacob Bjorngjeld, FBCA
- LB - Cole Noack, Lutheran South
- LB - Luken Koehn, Concordia Lutheran
- LB - Ty Blevins, Episcopal
- DB - Nico Gomez, Kinkaid
- DB - Carson Fowler, Episcopal
- DB - Jordan Rogers, FBCA
- DB - Owen Witschonke, Cypress Christian
