90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

The 2023 Private School Football Pre-season All-VYPE Teams

Matthew Ogle

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Football
The 2023 Private School Football Pre-season All-VYPE Teams (Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The 2023 Texas High School Football season is underway and with that come the Preseason Private School football offensive and defensive All-VYPE Teams.

Check out who made the cut below!!

...

ALL-VYPE OFFENSIVE TEAMS

First-Team

  • QB - Karson Gordon, Episcopal
  • QB - Donte Lewis, St. Thomas
  • RB - Johann Cardenas, St. Thomas
  • RB - John Kelly, Cypress Christian
  • WR - Jackson Ranucci, Episcopal
  • WR - J.D. Crisp (ATH), Second Baptist School
  • WR - Luke Edgecomb, St. Thomas
  • TE - Nathan Alvarez, St. Pius X
  • OL - Bennett Warren, FBCA
  • OL - Anthony Pellerin, St. Thomas
  • OL - Zeke Hogan, Cypress Christian
  • OL - Billy Wheless, Episcopal
  • OL - RJ Lee, Second Baptist School

Second-Team

  • QB - Turner Murdock, Second Baptist School
  • QB - Tanner Huckfelt, Concordia Lutheran
  • RB - Dean Calhoun, John Cooper School
  • RB - Jordan Montanez, FBCA
  • WR - Cole Allen (ATH), St. John’s
  • WR - Reece Cutrer, Concordia Lutheran
  • WR - Tyler Currie, FBCA
  • TE - Jayden Noack, Concordia Lutheran
  • OL - Chase Tepper, Second Baptist School
  • OL - Cullen Witt, Episcopal
  • OL - Chase Stepp, St. Pius X
  • OL - Raymond Walsh, St. John XXIII
  • OL - Oliver Eades, Kinkaid

...

ALL-VYPE DEFENSIVE TEAMS

First-Team

  • DL - Max Granville, FBCA
  • DL - Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth, FBCA
  • DL - Jacob Rauch, Cypress Christian
  • DL - Charlie Shears, Second Baptist
  • LB - Madden Morgan, Episcopal
  • LB - Cole Sheppard, John Cooper School
  • LB - Grayson Boeker, TWCA
  • DB - Breylan Thompson, Episcopal
  • DB - Lou Lamar, Concordia Lutheran
  • DB - Miles Roeder, Kinkaid
  • DB - Jackson Powers, Second Baptist School

Second-Team

  • DL - Michael-Anthony Okwura, St. Thomas
  • DL - Will McMackin, Kinkaid
  • DL - Kelvin Baptiste, Second Baptist School
  • DL - Jacob Bjorngjeld, FBCA
  • LB - Cole Noack, Lutheran South
  • LB - Luken Koehn, Concordia Lutheran
  • LB - Ty Blevins, Episcopal
  • DB - Nico Gomez, Kinkaid
  • DB - Carson Fowler, Episcopal
  • DB - Jordan Rogers, FBCA
  • DB - Owen Witschonke, Cypress Christian

...

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE THE 2023 VYPE FOOTBALL PREVIEW

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TEAM & INDIVIDUAL PHOTOS

Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved