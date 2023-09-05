Texans’ Jalen Pitre ‘honored’ to kick off fundraising campaign ‘Feed 5 More’ for local nonprofit Kids’ Meals Inc.

HOUSTON – Texans safety Jalen Pitre cares deeply about the community, especially children in need.

So, the Stafford graduate and newly-elected team captain has partnered with Kids’ Meals Inc, a local nonprofit organization devoted to ending childhood hunger by delivering free, healthy meals for kids five years and younger that are food insecure.

In partnership with Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 300 car retailer headquartered in Houston, Pitre kicked off a “Feed 5 More” fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $250,000 through crowd-sourced donations by the end of the season. Group 1 Automotive has made a commitment of matching those funds up to $250,000.

“I understand the importance of teamwork and collaboration on and off the field,” Pitre said. “I’m excited to spearhead this effort in my hometown. Having witnessed Kids’ Meals’ profound impact on Houston, I’m honored to be involved in this incredible initiative. With Kids’ Meals and Group 1 Automotive, we’re working together with the community to create lasting change.”

Donating in $5 increments to provide meals for children, Kids’ Meals can provide five extra meals for every $10 raises. Supporters can donate by texting FEED5 to 243-725.

In Houston, more than $50,000 preschool aged children are living with food insecurity. Kids’ Meals prepares and delivers 7,000 lunches per day and has provided more than 12.5 million free meals to children in Harris and Montgomery County since its inception.

Pitre was joined by Group 1 Automotive senior vice president Pete DeLongchamps at the press conference.

“At Kids’ Meals, we believe that no child should go hungry,” said Beth Harp, Kids’ Meals executive director. “We’re thrilled to partner with Jalen and Group 1 Automotiv. Their dedication is aligned with our goal of ensuring every child has access to essential nutrition. This campaign is a game-changer, enabling us to reach more kids than ever before and address food insecurity head-on in Houston.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.