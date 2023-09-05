FUTURE 10: VYPE's Top 10 Players In The Class Of 2026

As the 2023 Texas High School Football season is underway, VYPE ranked the top 10 players in the Class of 2026 from the Greater Houston-Area.

Without further ado, here is the annual VYPE Future 10 of the Class of 2026.

...

No. 1 - Isaiah Williams, FB Marshall, DB

No. 2 - Keisean Henderson, Legacy SSS, ATH No. 3 - Romin Seymour, Manvel, QB No. 4 - Jermaine Bishop Jr., Willis, ATH No. 5 - Jimmy Phrisco Alo-Suliafu, Katy Jordan, DL No. 6 - Grant Smith, Grand Oaks, QB No. 7 - Mike Brown, Legacy SSS, WR No. 8 - Dayjon Moore, Willis, OL No. 9 - Kyden Barker, Galveston Ball, QB No. 10 - Kaeden Johnson, FB Marshall, QB

...