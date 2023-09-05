90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

FUTURE 10: VYPE’s Top 10 Players In The Class Of 2026

Jackson Dipasquale

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Football
FUTURE 10: VYPE's Top 10 Players In The Class Of 2026 (Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

As the 2023 Texas High School Football season is underway, VYPE ranked the top 10 players in the Class of 2026 from the Greater Houston-Area.

Without further ado, here is the annual VYPE Future 10 of the Class of 2026.

...

No. 1 - Isaiah Williams, FB Marshall, DB

No. 2 - Keisean Henderson, Legacy SSS, ATH No. 3 - Romin Seymour, Manvel, QB No. 4 - Jermaine Bishop Jr., Willis, ATH No. 5 - Jimmy Phrisco Alo-Suliafu, Katy Jordan, DL No. 6 - Grant Smith, Grand Oaks, QB No. 7 - Mike Brown, Legacy SSS, WR No. 8 - Dayjon Moore, Willis, OL No. 9 - Kyden Barker, Galveston Ball, QB No. 10 - Kaeden Johnson, FB Marshall, QB

...

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE THE 2023 VYPE FOOTBALL PREVIEW

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TEAM & INDIVIDUAL PHOTOS

Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved