ALL-PURPOSE: Hightower’s Payne the BMOC in FBISD

What is it that motivates Hightower’s versatile super-star running back, senior Jeremy Payne?

Legacy? College offers? Overall team success? Try all of the above.

After taking over the No. 6 jersey – which once belonged to his older brother Julian in 2022 – Payne intends to turn the number into a legend within Hightower’s storied history.

“Really, he (Julian) taught me a lot… everything he experienced,” said Payne. “He would always come back and tell me so I could get better alongside him. That last year with him, was probably my favorite year thus far. He set a single-season record with six picks, so I’m going to have to set some kind of outstanding record this year. One of my goals is to possibly get the number retired and help our impact serve as an inspiration for the Hightower program and Fort Bend as a whole.”

Given that he’s more easily recognized donning a helmet and pads, it might come as a surprise that football wasn’t always Payne’s go-to sport.

“I started off playing baseball,” he said. “Before I emphasized football, I always wanted to be a baseball player since I was a kid. I decided to go the dual-sport route, which is really hard because you don’t really get a break during the year. The upside is I get to stay conditioned the whole year, which really helps to boost my athleticism. However, football is what I like to focus on since it’s more fun and it’s led me to more opportunities.”

With his exceptional performance as Hightower’s all-purpose back, Payne has had “opportunities” aplenty. Considering the numbers he’s put up, paired with his dual-sport nature, it comes as no surprise that the Hurricanes senior ultimately decided to join a Big 12 powerhouse in TCU.

“It means the world to me,” Payne said. “Not many people get an opportunity to play on a D1 scholarship, but that doesn’t mean I’ll become complacent,” he said. “You can’t waste this chance so I just have to keep working hard especially in the classroom because I’ll need the education in the long run.”

The 2023 Fall season will mark the last time Payne suits up for Hightower. With that in mind, what more does the eventual TCU Horned Frog hope to accomplish as a senior?

“We (the seniors) need to show the young ones character,” he said. “Yes, colleges will find you based on how well you play, but when they send out offers, your character will be what sets you apart. Getting to class on time, showing up at practice on time… we have to teach the younger class that there’s a culture here that will benefit you in the future.”

There is surely more than meets the eye when it comes to Jeremy Payne. Tune in for the spectacle that he and Hightower football intend to showcase this Fall.