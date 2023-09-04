Texans name team captains: C.J. Stroud, Laremy Tunsil, Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 27: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up before the preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie starting quarterback C.J. Stroud is already QB1, and now he’s a team captain heading into his first NFL start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and second overall pick from Ohio State was named a team captain Monday, the team announced.

Stroud earned the starting job during the preseason after competing with former starter Davis Mills.

For the second year in a row, Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil was named a team captain. He became a team captain last year when former coach Lovie Smith stripped veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, traded this offseason to the Dallas Cowboys, of his captaincy due to a dispute at the NFL trade deadline.

The Texans also named second-year safety Jalen Pitre, a Stafford graduate and former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year from Baylor, as a team captain. Pitre led the Texans last season with 147 tackles and five interceptions.

Veteran safety Jimmie Ward, who joined the team this offseason after previously starting for the San Francisco 49ers where he played for first-year Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, was the fourth team captain named by the team.

Reppin' that © on their chest 🤘 pic.twitter.com/P2RynW0SU6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 4, 2023

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.