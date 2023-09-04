Texans’ Dameon Pierce: ‘New energy. We want to win some football games and be relevant again in our conference’

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs from New Orleans Saints defensive end Malcolm Roach (97) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HOUSTON – Inside a hallway at NRG Stadium, near the Texans’ locker room populated by another group of new players, star running back Dameon Pierce was holding court on the red carpet.

Wearing a custom-made chain designed by Zo Frost with a large diamond charm that read, “Peezy,” the Pro Bowl alternate served notice at the Texans’ Season Premiere charity event that he expects the latest changes surrounding the AFC South franchise to pay dividends this season.

The Texans, including Pierce as a Pro Bowl alternate during his individually successful rookie season last year, have endured a lot of losing and difficult times.

They’ve had consecutive one-and-done coaches, including former Super Bowl coach Lovie Smith going 3-13-1 last year. Two years ago, David Culley finished 4-13. And, three seasons ago, there was the combination of an 0-4 start before former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was dismissed and a 4-8 finish under interim coach Romeo Crennel for a 4-12 combined mark.

Those last three seasons were lowlighted by an 11-38-1 combined mark that included three different permanent head coaches and one interim coach on the sidelines. The last playoff appearance was an ugly AFC divisional round collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 12, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now, the Texans as an organization and a city that’s hungry for a winner have been galvanized by the leadership and infectious personality of former Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans. Ryans’ arrival in January, after being an NFL Assistant Coach of the Year as the architect of the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense, has significantly boosted expectations in Houston.

“Man, new coach, new staff, new energy, new mission, we’re all on the same page,” said Pierce, whose punishing running style and epic tackle-breaking display against the Jacksonville Jaguars earned him the Angry Run of the Year award last season. “We’ve got a great goal in mind. We want to win some football games and be relevant again in the conference. It all starts with a great fall camp, which I feel like we had. We cleaned up a lot of mistakes. I feel like we got better and better each game, and I’m excited for what the season holds.”

A former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and second-round draft pick from Alabama, Ryans has experienced everything his players have gone through. He’s earned their respect with his honesty and demanding practices and attention to detail. He has the credibility as a hard-hitting former player who was a two-time Pro Bowl selection who paid his dues in the coaching ranks, working his way up from defensive quality control coach to inside linebackers coach before replacing Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator when Saleh was hired as the New York Jets’ head coach.

“Him being a player coach, him being in the league and understanding, he’s been in our spot before and he knows what it takes to win and he knows what to takes to be great,” Pierce said. “That’s exciting in itself.”

Although the Texans’ latest stage of a rebuild hasn’t made them an instant playoff contender, there are legitimate reasons for increased hope that they’re closer to being competitive in the AFC South division after finishing fourth, third and third in the past three seasons.

“I think you can feel the excitement in the city,” said Texans foundation vice president Hannah McNair, the wife of Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair. “Everybody is excited. We’ve got a great roster. We’ve got a great coach and we’ve got great fans, so we’re really thankful.”

The roster is definitively improved, and Ryans has a long runway to shape the team in his vision with a lucrative six-year contract.

Ryans’ presence and personality are among the primary reasons why there’s renewed optimism surrounding the franchise. Unlike the past two seasons when there was no real reason to think the Texans were ascending, the feeling around the building is different now.

“The word I would use is just, energy,” Texans team president Greg Grissom said. “Everybody is ready to get going. His leadership, everything he brings to the table is infectious. And, so, it’s just bringing everybody together. Can’t wait to get started.”

Empty seats frequently defined the experience at NRG Stadium over the past two seasons. Notably, the Philadelphia Eagles fans took over the stadium for a nationally televised loss last season. And it was a similar lack of home-field advantage in a narrow defeat to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs last year.

As the Texans prepare to begin the season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens one week, they’re on their way to a sellout crowd at NRG Stadium for their Sept. 17 regular-season home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Can’t wait,” Cal McNair said. “Can’t wait to go play games and have the fans in the stadium, really excited. It’s awesome. It’s a real thing. We’re excited for it. We want to have a great house for the players to play in and give that hometown advantage.”

A year ago, the Texans finished 0-7-1 at home as the only team in the AFC South division to not win a single home game. The closest they got was an overtime tie in the opening game of the season against the Colts as Smith played for the tie with the offense and defense struggling. They finished 3-8-1 in the division.

“We’re excited about the season,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. “We can’t wait to fill up NRG. We can’t wait to get back and kick off the season.”

And having more fans, their own fans, rooting for them could make a tangible difference for the Texans.

“It really matters when you have the stadium full for the team,” Hannah McNair said. “They thrive off of that. They go into that fourth quarter and we just dominate when we have the fans behind us.”

Raising a record amount of money for their charitable foundation at their event, which benefits organizations that include the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston, the YMCA and the Houston Food Bank, the Texans are hopeful about their outlook.

“I know these guys are ready,” Grissom said. “They’re great guys. We get to know them inside the building and we’re excited to see what they do can do on the field and what they can off the field for our team and organization, that’s exciting as well.

“It’s all about creating the energy and the homefield advantage at NRG Stadium. What better way to welcome Demeco back in the regular season than to have a packed house.”

Since Ryans’ hire, the Texans have signed Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million contract, traded for and signed veteran right guard Shaq Mason to a three-year, $36 million deal, signed right tackle Tytus Howard, on the mend from a broken hand, to a three-year, $56 million deal, signed key free agents in tight end Dalton Schultz, safety Jimmie Ward, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, middle linebacker Denzel Perryman and drafted new starting quarterback C.J. Stroud and new starting defensive end Will Anderson Jr. in the first round with the second overall and third overall selections.

“It’s been excitement since we first started and got the head coaching job,” Ryans said. “The city has been on fire with excitement. We’re definitely excited.

“The reason why I got into coaching is to help the players. The players mean everything to me. I want them to be successful on the field and off the field as great men, great husbands and great leaders.”

