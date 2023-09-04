Texans coach DeMeco Ryans to call defensive plays against Ravens: ‘Nothing has changed’

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans watches during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HOUSTON – When the Texans face a Baltimore Ravens offense headlined by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, coach DeMeco Ryans will be calling the defensive plays.

Ryans had previously indicated he would be calling the defense after having defensive coordinator Matt Burke call the plays during the preseason. Ryans and Burke will collaborate to run the defense.

“Nothing has changed when I told you guys I would call plays,” Ryans said Monday. “Nothing has changed.”

Burke called the defense during the preseason and he has a background doing so.

“We use the preseason in a way where Burke has called the plays throughout the preseason, and I’ve had my input as well,” Ryans said previously. “It’s been running fairly smoothly over the past two weeks.”

The architect of the NFL’s top-ranked defense with the 49ers, the former Pro Bowl linebacker will work in tandem with defensive coordinator Matt Burke in developing the defensive game plan.

Ryans, previously a NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a 49ers defensive quality control coach and linebackers coach, oversaw a 49ers defense ranked first in total defense and scoring defense last season.

A year ago, former Texans coach Lovie Smith, who was dismissed after a 3-13-1 season was the primary defensive play-caller. Later in the season, Smith’s son, linebackers coach Miles Smith, called plays, per league sources.

Named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year last season, Ryans is preparing to coach his first NFL regular-season game as a head coach.

“Don’t make anything up, trust your preparation,” Ryans said. “Trust the process and the work that we put in, and let the guys go play. Nothing has changed for me. Every preseason game, I’ve been there, done it before.

“It’s like I tell the rookies. I’m not making it a bigger deal than it is. I understand the job. We’re tasked to go lead this group, lead the Houston Texans. And that’s what I’ll do, lead it to the best of my ability and make sure our guys are prepared and ready to go.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.