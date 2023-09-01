Texans rookie Tank Dell off to fast start, embracing versatile role: ‘Wherever they need me, create excitement for sure’

HOUSTON – Tank Dell wasn’t too tired after celebrating with his family and friends when his dream came true of being drafted by the hometown Texans.

In his own unique way, Dell continued that party and kept that energy flowing. It wasn’t anything elaborate. It was a case of him staying true to his roots. He’s addicted to football.

The diminutive rookie wide receiver got right back in the lab at the University of Houston indoor practice field two days after being selected in the third round, working on his craft by running a series of routes during an intense individual workout with longtime private coach Delfonte Diamond.

Dell showed the same explosiveness, crisp hands and precise attention to detail that he’s routinely displayed throughout an impressive training camp and preseason that has earned him a major role in the passing game and as a returner for the Texans.

“It’s been crazy, it’s been a blessing, it’s been fun,” Dell told KPRC 2. “I felt the rush in my heart. I ain’t got to go nowhere. I can just go right up the street.”

Following the workout, Dell revealed that he had written down a list of the eight wide receivers drafted ahead of him . That included first-round draft picks Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers), Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens), Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings), second-round picks Jonathan Mingo (Carolina Panthers), Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers), Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs) and Marvin Mims (Oklahoma).

“I still remember those names, I’ve got them written down,” Dell said. “Nothing personal. I feel like the hardest worker is going to go the farthest. I’m always going to be the hardest worker in the room.”

Dell has drawn praise for more than his work ethic during the preseason.

There was the acrobatic, juggling touchdown catch against the New England Patriots.

There were three touchdown passes in a red-zone drill in a joint practice session against the Miami Dolphins.

And Dell showed he can make an impact in the return game against the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale, dashing 27 yards with a sharp cut as he reversed direction to run past interference up the sideline.

“It was cool,” Dell said. “That’s something I’m used to. I did that back at UH. It was fun getting back into that rhythm. It was already designed to go that way. I just set up my blocks a little bit. I caught the ball, went right, set it up and banged it to the left.

“I’m pretty much whatever they need me. If they need me back there, I’m going to go back there and return. Offensively, as well. Wherever I can touch the ball, I’m willing to be there.”

A well-traveled 23-year-old, the Daytona Beach, Fla.. native played at Alabama A&M and Independence Community College before accepting a scholarship with the Coogs. He finished with 292 career receptions for 4,285 yards and 43 touchdowns.

“For Tank, the vision is the same,” said Diamond, who coaches multiple standout NFL wide receivers in a group that includes the Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and the San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel. “Tank showed in college that he was an explosive playmaker. We expect him to do the same thing in the NFL, just to be himself. Electric receiver. Anything a receiver needs, he can do. He can play outside. He can play slot. I’m talking about a lethal weapon.

“The outside noise, that’s going to be there. It’s all business now. I told him the job is far from done. He understands that. Tank understands the game. He’s an all-around player. There’s a lot of cats that are as fast as Tank, but they can’t control their speed. It’s always about body control, foot placement. He’s the total package.”

At a wiry 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, Dell should provide a boost to the return game and as a skilled slot receiver for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. He worked diligently all summer in a scorching gym with NFL trainer Justin Allen to get ready for training camp, especially a ton of work on hand-eye coordination, plyometrics and strength training.

“He’s extremely fun to coach,” Slowik said. “That would be the first thing I have to say about Tank is just he is a joy to coach. He’s always listening, he wants to work. I think I mentioned just how hungry he is, how much he prepares, and he knows how much he has to prepare, just how different this was in college. And he goes out, and things you talk about he puts on tape, he does. And he’s an elite separator and it shows up.”

What Dell has done so far is encouraging, especially to his teammates who have witnessed eye-catching performance from the smallest player on the roster.

Dell puts on a show.

“He’s electrifying, you know what I’m saying?” Texans rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said. “He can make anybody miss. Great feet, can go up and get the ball, fast. He’s just a one-of-a-kind type guy. He just shows and proves why he belongs.”

Dell twisted his body for a touchdown against the Patriots and the ball popped into the air off his hands and shoulder pads. As he fell to the ground in the end zone, Dell managed to catch a spectacular touchdown on New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden while barely keeping his cleats inside the end zone.

It was a stellar example of concentration from Dell. Dell created excitement and points in his first NFL game, catching five passes for 65 yards on eight targets with one incredible play for the first touchdown of his career.

Now, he’s preparing for the regular season and his first game that counts in the NFL against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Definitely ready,” Dell said. “They’ve got a very solid defense, so my plan is to go in there and execute. I know coach Slow is going to dial some stuff up for us and just go in there and come together, be together and try to win that game. Whenever my number is called, get ready. Definitely, create some excitement for sure.”

How Dell has performed reinforced that his game translates at the NFL level.

Although Dell is undersized as a wide receiver, his routes are explosive and textbook in terms of fundamentals at creating separation.

“Yeah, he’s great, electrifying,” Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills said. “I think that’s the best way to describe him. He’s going to make guys miss in tight windows and when he catches a short pass, he’s going to try to score anywhere he gets it on the field, I think.

“Just thinking in my head, I know there were a couple more plays where I could have given him a better, accurate ball that, if it was a catch, he might have fallen down. But, if I can bring it up six inches, he can catch it, hit him in stride, and who knows what he’ll do with the ball in his hands.”

Signed to a four-year, $5.719 million contract that includes a $1.159 million signing bonus, Dell was drafted with the 69th overall pick after a trade. In college, Dell caught 228 career passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Although undersized for the position, he has outstanding hands, quickness, route-running skills and is a dangerous returner.

“Delfonte helped me a lot, I got a lot of body control,” Dell said. “I’ve got balance. I’m quick on my feet. I’m also fast. I try to put all of that into what I do. I know I can come out of my breaks as fast as I want to. It’s manipulation. It’s getting them to think the wrong thing.”

Because of Dell’s impactful presence, it puts the onus on the defense to quickly make a play.

And Dell is reinforcing why he was a smart pick for the Texans.

“You’ve seen him make some tough catches,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Just being open a lot, just finding a way to get open has been fun to watch.”

Dell caught 90 passes for 1,329 yards and 212 touchdowns in 2021.

“Couldn’t be more happy for Tank,” UH coach Dana Holgersen said. “He loves the city of Houston. He is a special player with explosive ability. For him to continue his career here is as good as it gets.”

A two-time all-conference selection, caught 109 passes for a nation-high 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He finished second in the nation in catches.

Dell is making a big impression on his teammates, so much so that they’re playing with him on the Madden video game.

“That’s a dawg, bro,” linebacker Christian Harris said. “It’s sticky like. I was just playing him on Madden last night. It’s really crazy, bro. He’s sticky, but he’s a nice player for sure. I really just saw last night on that kick return I was using him, he’s just sticky. He’s shifty as hell, you know what he does.”

Texans rookie starting quarterback C.J. Stroud encouraged general manager Nick Caserio to draft Dell after bonding with him at the NFL scouting combine. Caserio was already sold on Dell, though.

“Yeah, that’s just a glimpse of what he can do,” Stroud said. “He’s showed so much already in camp. I think me and him kind of have a natural connection. Of course going all the way back into the combine, me and him have early conversations, and now fast forward we’re on the same team. He’s a great player. I can’t wait to see what we do together.”

The way that Dell joined the Texans was interesting. He got Stroud to put in a word for him. Previously, though, he texted the Texans’ official Instagram account, unlikely to be monitored by Caserio or coach DeMeco Ryans.

“I’m very big on manifestation,” Dell said. “I like to speak stuff into existence. I texted them, ‘Keep me in the city.’ Then at the Senior Bowl, I texted them on Instagram ‘respond to my message.”

#Texans rookie Tank Dell @Tankdell4 on how he sets up his explosive routes, his work with trainer @DelfonteDiamond how the success of @MarcusJonesocho encourages him, trash talking, yes or no? And looks forward to practice battles with Derek Stingley Jr., to hone his game @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/jD2wvexxFe — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2023

And now Dell and Stroud are teammates and have built a fast chemistry and friendship.

“Coming in as rookies, I know C.J. is as hungry as I am,” Dell said. “It’s big for him. As big as it is for him, it’s big for me. We’re both competitors. I love winning. I hate losing so much. I know he feels the same way. As rookies, we can grow together.”

As soon as Dell got drafted, the rookies were texting each other. Their communication is deliberate and friendly. They’re rooting for each other to succeed together.

“I appreciate him,” Dell said. “Right after he got drafted, I sent him congrats. I told him to tell them, ‘Go get me.” He said, ‘I got you, trust me.’ The next day, he Facetimed me out of nowhere and said, I told them, ‘I want you.’ I said, ‘It could happen,’ and then I got the call.”

The Daytona Beach, Florida native originally committed to Florida International University before later enrolling at UH and excelling for the Coogs.

Dell had 109 catches for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final college season and he caught the attention of Astros star Alex Bregman. They’ve become texting buddies.

“He’s a cool dude for sure,” Dell said.

Nicknamed Tank because his mother said he had a big head as a baby, Dell has maintained a low-key, blue-collar style since joining the Texans. He just keeps working and lets the results speak for themselves.

That all falls in line with what Diamond learned about Dell a long time ago.

“Watching him grow up, mature as a man, it does my heart well,” Diamond said. “He understands the job assignment. I’m a firm believer that he’s a perfect fit for the Texans, their game style. Now they got C.J., he’s going to air it out. I can’t wait to see it.

“A lot of guys struggle, but I teach these boys don’t show indicators. You have to understand body control, posturing, making everything look identical. That’s the key factor and Tank understands that.”

For Dell, the excitement hasn’t dimmed since he got the call from Caserio that he was a Texan.

Every day, Dell works like it’s his last day.

“I saw the area code come through the phone and I was so excited,” Dell said. “Man, I could’ve ran to the stadium. It was definitely a relief because I wanted to be here and you know I wanted to be here with these guys, this coaching staff, this team, so it was perfect for me.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com