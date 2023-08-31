WILD WEEKEND: VYPE’s Class 6A updated Top 25 after exciting Week 1

The high school football season kicked off last weekend and went as expected… complete mayhem.

The non-district season is a warm-up (no pun intended) for the games that count, but it sure seemed liked last weekend’s slate was meaningful for those on the fields of play.

North Shore first-year head coach Willie Gaston earned his first win in a, 38-17, win over then-No. 3 The Woodlands. The Mustangs’ defense ruled the day, while QB Kaleb Bailey knocked off the rust after an ACL injury a year ago.

Lonnie Madison, the new coach at Bridgeland, got a huge win over highly-touted Cy-Fair, 31-30, in a last-minute classic, while Katy knocked off Clear Springs in a Top 20 battle. Do not count out Katy.

Shadow Creek flexed on Class 5A power Manvel, 34-15, in a neighborhood brawl, and Willis QB DJ Lagway threw for eight TDs… in less than three full quarters.

Pearland, Tomball Memorial, Conroe and Klein Oak hop into the Class 6A rankings after Week 1. Let’s see how they handle success.

VYPE’s CLASS 6A WEEK 1 TOP 25 RANKINGS

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs

No. 2 Atascocita Eagles

No. 3 Katy Tigers

No. 4 Klein Collins Tigers

No. 5 Westfield Mustangs

No. 6 Tompkins Falcons

No. 7 Shadow Creek Sharks

No. 8 Bridgeland Bears

No. 9 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 10 Hightower Hurricanes

No. 11 Lamar Texans

No. 12 Summer Creek Bulldogs

No. 13 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 14 Jordan Warriors

No. 15 CE King Panthers

No. 16 Willis Wildkats

No. 17 Deer Park Deer

No. 18 Tomball Cougars

No. 19 Cy Falls Eagles

No. 20 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 21 Pealand Oilers

No. 22 Dawson Eagles

No. 23 Tomball Memorial

No. 24 Conroe Tigers

No. 25 Klein Oak Panthers

FB Marshall needed overtime to get past Klein, while Lake Creek knocked off Top 10 opponent Angleton. Barbers Hill had a quality win over Magnolia West, and Randle, Ball and Fulshear had easy wins.

VYPE’s CLASS 5A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

No. 2 FB Marshall Buffs

No. 3 Fulshear Chargers

No. 4 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 5 Randle Lions

No. 6 Galveston Ball Tors

No. 7 Manvel Mavs

No. 8 Kingwood Park

No. 9 Texas City Stings

No. 10 Magnolia West Mustangs

VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs (3A)

No. 2 Bellville Brahmas (4A)

No. 3 Bay City Blackcats (4A)

No. 4 El Campo Ricebirds (4A)

No. 5 Brookshire Royal Eagles (4A)

No. 6 Furr Brahmas (4A)

No. 7 Stafford Spartans (4A)

No. 8 Iowa Colony Pioneers (4A)

No. 9 Yates Lions (4A)

No. 10 Booker T. Washington Eagles (4A)