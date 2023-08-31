WILD WEEKEND: VYPE’s Class 6A updated Top 25 after exciting Week 1

The high school football season kicked off last weekend and went as expected… complete mayhem.
The non-district season is a warm-up (no pun intended) for the games that count, but it sure seemed liked last weekend’s slate was meaningful for those on the fields of play.
North Shore first-year head coach Willie Gaston earned his first win in a, 38-17, win over then-No. 3 The Woodlands. The Mustangs’ defense ruled the day, while QB Kaleb Bailey knocked off the rust after an ACL injury a year ago.
Lonnie Madison, the new coach at Bridgeland, got a huge win over highly-touted Cy-Fair, 31-30, in a last-minute classic, while Katy knocked off Clear Springs in a Top 20 battle. Do not count out Katy.
Shadow Creek flexed on Class 5A power Manvel, 34-15, in a neighborhood brawl, and Willis QB DJ Lagway threw for eight TDs… in less than three full quarters.
Pearland, Tomball Memorial, Conroe and Klein Oak hop into the Class 6A rankings after Week 1. Let’s see how they handle success.
CE KING VS CROSBY GALLERY
…
VYPE’s CLASS 6A WEEK 1 TOP 25 RANKINGS
No. 1 North Shore Mustangs
No. 2 Atascocita Eagles
No. 3 Katy Tigers
No. 4 Klein Collins Tigers
No. 5 Westfield Mustangs
No. 6 Tompkins Falcons
No. 7 Shadow Creek Sharks
No. 8 Bridgeland Bears
No. 9 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 10 Hightower Hurricanes
No. 11 Lamar Texans
No. 12 Summer Creek Bulldogs
No. 13 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 14 Jordan Warriors
No. 15 CE King Panthers
No. 16 Willis Wildkats
No. 17 Deer Park Deer
No. 18 Tomball Cougars
No. 19 Cy Falls Eagles
No. 20 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 21 Pealand Oilers
No. 22 Dawson Eagles
No. 23 Tomball Memorial
No. 24 Conroe Tigers
No. 25 Klein Oak Panthers
...
FB Marshall needed overtime to get past Klein, while Lake Creek knocked off Top 10 opponent Angleton. Barbers Hill had a quality win over Magnolia West, and Randle, Ball and Fulshear had easy wins.
VYPE’s CLASS 5A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Lake Creek Lions
No. 2 FB Marshall Buffs
No. 3 Fulshear Chargers
No. 4 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 5 Randle Lions
No. 6 Galveston Ball Tors
No. 7 Manvel Mavs
No. 8 Kingwood Park
No. 9 Texas City Stings
No. 10 Magnolia West Mustangs
…
VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs (3A)
No. 2 Bellville Brahmas (4A)
No. 3 Bay City Blackcats (4A)
No. 4 El Campo Ricebirds (4A)
No. 5 Brookshire Royal Eagles (4A)
No. 6 Furr Brahmas (4A)
No. 7 Stafford Spartans (4A)
No. 8 Iowa Colony Pioneers (4A)
No. 9 Yates Lions (4A)
No. 10 Booker T. Washington Eagles (4A)