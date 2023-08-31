THE LIST: Grand Oaks; Fulshear lead VYPE Volleyball rankings

The volleyball tournament season has wrapped up and district play begins.

Greater Houston is led by super-power Grand Oaks in Class 6A, and Fulshear and Barbers Hill in Class 5A. After that, it’s up for grabs. New Cypress Ranch coach Collea McKinney has continued the Mustangs’ success and Cinco Ranch looks formidable in the tough District 19-6A. Foster looks like another contender in Class 5A.

The district slate will paint a clearer picture of the state of H-Town volleyball, so here we go.

The surprise of the season is Humble at 21-2 with two tourney wins.

THE VYPE RANKINGS

Class 6A Top 20

1. Grand Oaks Grizzlies

2. Cypress Ranch Mustangs

3. Langham Creek Lobos

4. Cinco Ranch Cougars

5. Katy Tompkins Falcons

6. Stratford Spartans

7. Deer Park Deer

8. The Woodlands Highlanders

9. Pearland Dawson Eagles

10. Bridgeland Bears

11. Cy-Fair Bobcats

12. Pearland Oilers

13. Tomball Memorial Wildcats

14. Clear Springs Chargers

15. Tomball Cougars

16. Humble Wildcats

17. Jordan Warriors

18. Willis Wildkats

19. Ridge Point Panthers

20. Jersey Village Falcons

...

VYPE’s Class 5A Top 10

1. Fulshear Chargers

2. Barbers Hill Eagles

3. Foster Falcons

4. Magnolia Bulldogs

5. Friendswood Mustangs

6. Ball Tors

7. Montgomery Bears

8. Manvel Mavericks

9. Baytown Sterling Rangers

10. Magnolia West Mustangs