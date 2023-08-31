THE LIST: Grand Oaks; Fulshear lead VYPE Volleyball rankings

The volleyball tournament season has wrapped up and district play begins.
Greater Houston is led by super-power Grand Oaks in Class 6A, and Fulshear and Barbers Hill in Class 5A. After that, it’s up for grabs. New Cypress Ranch coach Collea McKinney has continued the Mustangs’ success and Cinco Ranch looks formidable in the tough District 19-6A. Foster looks like another contender in Class 5A.
The district slate will paint a clearer picture of the state of H-Town volleyball, so here we go.
The surprise of the season is Humble at 21-2 with two tourney wins.
THE VYPE RANKINGS
Class 6A Top 20
1. Grand Oaks Grizzlies
2. Cypress Ranch Mustangs
3. Langham Creek Lobos
4. Cinco Ranch Cougars
5. Katy Tompkins Falcons
6. Stratford Spartans
7. Deer Park Deer
8. The Woodlands Highlanders
9. Pearland Dawson Eagles
10. Bridgeland Bears
11. Cy-Fair Bobcats
12. Pearland Oilers
13. Tomball Memorial Wildcats
14. Clear Springs Chargers
15. Tomball Cougars
16. Humble Wildcats
17. Jordan Warriors
18. Willis Wildkats
19. Ridge Point Panthers
20. Jersey Village Falcons
...
VYPE’s Class 5A Top 10
1. Fulshear Chargers
2. Barbers Hill Eagles
3. Foster Falcons
4. Magnolia Bulldogs
5. Friendswood Mustangs
6. Ball Tors
7. Montgomery Bears
8. Manvel Mavericks
9. Baytown Sterling Rangers
10. Magnolia West Mustangs