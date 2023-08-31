THE HEADLINES: NIL; QB Bailey; Coaching Changes top storylines entering 2023

NIL AND THE PORTAL

High school football and recruiting has changed forever and there is no getting the toothpaste back in the tube.

First, the portal. The portal coupled with COVID was a hurricane for high school athletes. Why? For the classes of 2021 and 2022, recruiting was somewhat stalled because college athletes were granted a COVID year while the scholarship numbers per school were not increased.

It was a numbers game. Where would the incoming 25 or so scholarship athletes fit into the 85 football scholarships that universities are allotted? It was tough to be a mid-major recruit in high school sports.

Add that to the opening of the portal and it was mass chaos. Fringe college players were hopping in the portal to find a soft, landing spot, usually moving downward to a mid-major or FCS program or out of college athletics all together. That further cut into the opportunities for high school athletes. BCS programs were filling up with Power 5 portal athletes. The good news is that the cycle is starting to smooth out as time marches forward after COVID and the extra year given to those athletes are starting to cycle out.

Now, how about the NIL? Are you ready for this number? $10-plus million. In Greater Houston, it is VYPE’s estimation that the Class of 2024 will sign guarantees of $10 million upon arriving on their respective campuses by the schools’ Collectives. An NIL Collective is a program designed to facilitate athletes’ potential endorsement opportunities. So, putting pen to paper on National Signing Day is a lot different than it was a few years ago. They are signing for scholarships, but also for future finances.

Stay tuned.

…

HE’S BACK

Quarterback Kaleb Bailey won a State Title as a freshman… at North Shore.

Imagine a freshman leading a team of Alphas to the promised land in 2021.

That’s a story in itself, right? Well, a few games into the 2022 season, someone stepped on Superman’s cape. Bailey suffered a serious knee injury against CE King and would be lost for the season. A season that ended in the State Final against… Duncanville, again.

“It’s was an unimaginable experience,” Bailey said. “God has brought me through every event, good or bad,” he said. “It’s been a blessing that I’ve been through this now because I have an actual testimony.

“My mind was all over the place. I really didn’t know what to think because I had never been injured like this. But I’ve always been told that God is with me, so stay positive.”

Bailey watched from the sideline. It may have been more painful than surgery and rehab wrapped into one.

“The biggest motivation for me throughout this whole process was my family,” he said. “I owe it to myself to get what I deserve, because it was a worse pain when I couldn’t help my brothers compete.”

Rehab, workout, throw… rinse and repeat. North Shore coaches have been optimistic throughout the process, saying that he is better than before the injury. Bailey is confident as well.

“This season is called my ‘Revenge Tour’,” Bailey said. “My junior year… this is where I wake the whole nation up. I’m not going to say too much, but just keep an eye out for North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey.”

…

THE CAROUSEL

As the ball kicks off, there will be several new faces leading some of the top power programs in Houston. Here are a biggest changes at the top.

TOP 10 Most Interesting Coaching Changes (In alphabetical order)

Bridgeland – Lonnie Madison, College Park HC

Crosby Cougars – Joe Willis, Cedar Park HC

Eisenhower – Odell James, Duncanville QB Coach

El Campo – Travis Reeve, New Caney, HC

Grand Oaks – Shaun McDowell, Foster HC

Klein Forest – Derrick Vaughn, Willis DC

Manvel – Kirk Martin, Colleyville Heritage HC

North Shore – Willie Gaston, North Shore OC

Paetow – David Hicks, Paetow Interim

New Caney – Mike DeWitt, Coppell HC