FAITH, FAMILY, AND COMMUNITY: Oak Ridge’s Williams is more than football

Justin Williams of Oak Ridge is one of the top players in the state going to the best program in the country in two-time National Champions – the University of Georgia.

But for Williams, football is only one aspect of his life.

So, what does a Georgia football commit do other than football? Faith, family and community.

Faith

An active member at The Woodlands Church, Williams leads young kids in Bible studies and church camps and spends most of his free time paying it forward.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“Being active in The Woodlands Church has been a big part of my football career,” he said “Being around the pastors, my church group and a lot of people who want to see me succeed on and off the field has motivated me along the way.”

Family

The journey for Williams’ football career started with a family who loves the game and older siblings who played as well.

“I started playing football when I was six years old,” Williams said. “My family is a big football family, and we grew up watching Bears’ games as a kid. I started playing because of both my older brothers.

“I always played ‘up’ in little league because I was bigger than everyone in my age group and really fell in love with the defensive side of the ball.”

Community

Justin Williams, like most top players in the country, has NFL aspirations but his love for others and community sets him apart from the rest. What’s the future hold?

Some of the stars of 2023-24 Oak Ridge FootballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“The dream for me has always been to make it to the league but it’s really what God’s plan is for me,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to do something to give back to the community and use my personality to do something great.”

Williams is on track to be a household name at Georgia with big NFL potential, but the star will always love Oak Ridge High School.

“Playing for Oak Ridge has been an amazing experience,” he said. “We’re a tight-knit group. All of us have been playing together from a young age and we just love to fight for each other. No matter what, we’re going to be there for one another.”

Expect to see Oak Ridge’s finest and his million-dollar smile representing his faith, family and community in whatever he does in the future.