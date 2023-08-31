BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Owens prepared to break second-round stigma

Last season, Cy-Fair football won district had another brilliant campaign earning the District 17-6A title, only to narrowly fall to Cinco Ranch on last second field-goal 13-10 in the second round of the postseason.

“Ever since about 2019, we’ve been a ‘second round and done’ team, losing to some Katy team every year. That can be pretty demoralizing,” said Cy-Fair QB Trey Owens. “I guarantee if we played that game again, we’d win. Our offense just wasn’t clicking, and they kicked that crazy game-winning field goal, which was a killer moment.”

Some of the stars of 2023-24 Cypress Fairbanks FootballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The Bobcats and Owens are looking for redemption.

The 6-foot-5, signal-caller is up for the challenge, since he’s been doing it for most of his football career.

“I didn’t actually start a game as quarterback until my freshman year, and my sophomore year was pretty rough in my opinion,” Owens said. “I was a little doubtful of myself. I wasn’t playing my best – I played scared and wasn’t really playing up to my potential.

“I started to change that though, and come that Spring before my junior season, I started to get offers which was really shocking to me,” he said. “I had the size and the ability, and schools really took chances on me and I’m forever grateful for that.”

That junior season is when Owens turned things around.

He would go on to throw for over 3,000 yards with 34 passing touchdowns, which garnered the attention of several top collegiate programs. However, Owens would ultimately decide to commit to the University of Texas in January.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“Surprisingly, I grew up a Texas A&M and TCU fan, so Texas wasn’t always on my radar until they pursued me in the recruiting game,” he said. “I ended up going up to Texas several times and just continued to have a great relationship with coach (Steve) Sarkisian and coach (AJ) Milwee. Their ability to put quarterbacks in the league is untouched in the nation, so it was an easy decision for me.”

Before he prepares to pack up for Austin, Owens has one more year to show what he’s got on the high school level with BFND.

Given that the final year is approaching, it’s given him time to reflect on his high school experience.

“I didn’t really know many of them (his teammates) until I moved here, since I went to a different middle school and was initially zoned for Bridgeland,” said Owens. “But since my Mom works at Cy-Fair, I was fortunate enough to get to play here.

“I’ve really gotten to know all of them like brothers, and it’s been a really fun ride,” he said. “The experience, the games and the relationships I’ve made here – I wouldn’t have wanted to go anywhere else.”

It will be up to Owens and the core group of returners to lead the Bobcats over that second-round hump this Fall. Something tells us that this might just be the year.