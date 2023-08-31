Astros’ Alex Bregman to work a shift at Raising Cane’s in west Houston

HOUSTON – Ever wanted to have Raising Cane’s served by Alex Bregman himself? It may be your lucky day.

The Houston Astros third baseman will serve up some chicken fingers with some Canes’ sauce, and maybe a few “Breggy Bombs” to fans on Thursday.

Fans can line up to meet Bregman from 10-11 a.m. at 12201 Westheimer in west Houston.

Alongside Bregman, Astros mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars will also be at the restaurant along with the 2022 Astros Championship trophy. Fans will also have an opportunity to take a picture of the trophy.

Fans are encouraged to line up early, as Raising Cane’s and the Astros will be giving away two tickets to an upcoming game to the first 50 fans who purchase a Box Combo.