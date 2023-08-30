Source: Texans re-signed linebacker Cory Littleton to same deal, release and re-signing Mike Boone, Derek Rivers

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts the ball in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans have re-signed veteran linebacker Cory Littleton to a one-year, $2.7 million contract with a base value of $2.2 million after releasing him in a procedural move for one day, according to a league source.

The deal includes $500,000 in incentives and a $1.3 million salary and has a base value of $2.2 million for the former Las Vegas Rams Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro, according to a league source.

The Texans also released and re-signed running back Mike Boone, per a league source.

A former undrafted free agent from Cincinnati, Boone re-signed his identical two-year, $3.1 million contract as a free agent this offseason that includes base salaries of $1.15 million, $1.25 million, $300,000 signing bonus, $200,000 in annual per game active roster bonuses and $300,000 in annual playtime incentives.

Boone has had an impressive preseason, earning the third running back spot as he has displayed speed and power.

Veteran defensive end Derek Rivers was released from the 53-man roster and is signing with the Texans practice squad, per a league source.

Littleton, 29, is a former Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro who has also played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Littleton played last season for the Carolina Panthers. He started seven of 15 games last season and recorded 47 tackles, a half-sack and two passes defensed.

A former undrafted free agent from Washington, Littleton has made 542 career tackles, 27 for losses, 9 1/2 sacks, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Littleton was voted to the 2019 Pro Bowl for the Rams. He had a career-high 134 tackles with four sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

After that breakthrough season, Littleton signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

