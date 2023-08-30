Baseball legend Reggie Jackson has vehicle stolen in downtown Houston

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame member Reggie Jackson smiles while talking with Houston Astros owner Jim Crane before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – MLB legend Reggie Jackson’s vehicle was reportedly stolen in downtown Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Oakland A’s player, dubbed “Mr. October,” who now works as the Houston Astros special advisor to Jim Crane, posted photos of the vehicle, a red 2022 Dodge Hellcat on his Instagram.

“I recently had my vehicle stolen in downtown Houston happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29th. The vehicle that was stolen was My 2022 Red Dodge Charger hellcat...” he wrote.

Jackson added that he believed an older model blue Ford Focus, possibly with temporary license plates, may be involved.

Officials with the Houston Police Department are working with Jackson as video surveillance from businesses and communities is being reviewed.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call (713) 884-3131.