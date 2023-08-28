Sources: Texans releasing linebacker Christian Kirksey, nickel Desmond King, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) looks to defend during an NFL Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans are waiving veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey and nickel back Desmond King, according to league sources.

Kirksey had missed the entire training camp with a strained hamstring. The former starter and defensive team captain’s release saves $5.2 million. He was replaced at middle linebacker by Denzel Perryman, a former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl selection.

Kirksey, a Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate last year being released today, per a league source, has recovered from his leg injury. Kirksey is regarded as a classy veteran active in community and will be missed in the Texans’ locker room.

King is a former Tennessee Titans All-Pro selection. King, 28, was signed to a two-year, $7 million contract last year.

King has nine career interceptions, including five interceptions in the past two seasons for the Texans. He has 426 tackles, 27 for losses, 8 1/2 sacks and two punt returns for touchdowns.

The Texans are placing veteran offensive tackle Rashaad Coward on waivers, per a league source.

Coward graded out highly on analytics sites as one of their highest rated offensive lineman during the Texans preseason games.

The Texans traded for former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Joshua Jones last week.

Coward, 28, has started 18 of 38 career games, including three starts last season for the Cardinals. He has played tackle and guard. Coward (6-foot-5, 319 pounds) has also played for the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

Coward went undrafted out of Old Dominion where he played defensive end before shifting to the offensive line in the NFL.

The Texans are also releasing rookie offensive lineman Tyler Beach, per a league source. Beach is a candidate to return as a member of the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Texans released tight end Mason Schreck and defensive back Darius Joyner, per a league source.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.