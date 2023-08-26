THE SLEEPERS: VYPE’s 2023 Preseason Private School Football Rankings; No.11-15

It was a banner year for Houston-area private school teams in 2022 as FBCA won the TAPPS-II Title, while Kinkaid and John Cooper School swept their respective SPC titles. Logos Prep won the TAPPS Six-Man DI to cap it off.

So, what does the 2023 season bring? Let's find out.

THE SLEEPERS (No.11-15)

No. 15--Rosehill Christian Eagles

Doug Brown (VYPE)

Coach Jim Phillips’ group defied expectations in 2022, reaching the second round of the TAPPS-IV playoffs, despite a good chunk of their skill players being underclassmen. With another year of experience under their belts, the Eagles will aim to continue defying the odds.

Dual-threat senior QB Trey Walker returns to command the offense, with all-state, honorable mention Kenneth Nelson (Jr. RB) back to bolster the rushing attack. Additionally,all-state selection Blake Straten (Sr. DL) will be the driving force behind the defense for Rosehill Christian.

No. 14--Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

Despite having a relatively young roster, LSA still managed to reach the postseason in 2022, which speaks volumes of the potential this group possesses. Defense should once again be the strong suit for the Pioneers with district second-teamers Cole Noack (Sr. LB) and Matthew Furness (Sr. LB) returning to lead the charge.

Incoming sophomore Marcus Cantu (QB) showed flashes of greatness in his freshman campaign. Alongside senior RB/LB Wesley Willingham, the two should make for a dynamic one-two punch on the offensive side of the ball when Lutheran South takes to the field this Fall.

No. 13--Legacy Prep Lions

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Sam Oelschlegel enters year one as the Lions’ head coach and he could be the one to help elevate the team to new heights. He’ll have a slew of skill position players to work with starting with senior QB Wyatt Francis, who is coming off a respectable season with his dual-threat capability.

Seniors Chase Carrico (RB/DB), Kyle Prazak (WR/DB), Nathan Timm (WR/LB) and junior RB/LB Jackson Bryant should also expect to have big seasons, as Legacy Prep seeks to shift the momentum in their direction.

No. 12--St. Pius X Panthers

Doug Brown (VYPE)

The Panthers head into the Fall on the heels of a respectable season in which they finished third in the district (3-2) prior to making an appearance in the TAPPS-I Area Round. Coach Greg Cranfill will have a younger set of skill positions to work with, so there may be some growing pains.

However, second-team all-state recipient Nathan Alvarez (Sr. TE) will provide the experience needed to make the SPX offense noteworthy, with Bridgeland-transfer Braxton Bies (Jr. QB) throwing him the ball. Others to watch include Preston Kyle (Sr. K/P), Snowy Booker (Jr. DL), Alex Yearwood (Sr. DB/WR) and senior DB Nick Woods

No. 11--The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors

Lorin Cook (VYPE)

TWCA was impressive as usual a year ago, finishing with an overall record of 7-5 and an appearance in the TAPPS-II Regional round. There will be some work to be done for coach Kolby Hull, as a large portion of last season’s starters have since graduated.

Regardless, the offense will be in good hands with senior QB Jonathan Vidal behind-center, while Beau Ellis (Jr. RB/DB) should provide the Warriors with a solid run-game. There might be a few question marks on defense, but 2022 All-State honorable mention LB Grayson Boeker will be quick to answer as he enters his junior year.