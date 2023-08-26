THE CONTENDERS: VYPE’s 2023 Preseason Private School Football Rankings; No. 1-5

It was a banner year for Houston-area private school teams in 2022 as FBCA won the TAPPS-II Title, while Kinkaid and John Cooper School swept their respective SPC titles. Logos Prep won the TAPPS Six-Man DI to cap it off.

So, what does the 2023 season bring? Let's find out.

THE CONTENDERS (No. 1-5)

No. 5--Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

The reigning TAPPS-II champs return to the gridiron with their sights set on a repeat. Despite several key pieces having graduated over the offseason, the Eagles are still a force to be reckoned with.

Coach Jordan Black will look to 6-foot-7 Tennessee-commit Bennett Warren (Sr. OL) to anchor the trenches on offense, while game-wrecker Max Granville (Jr. Edge) and Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth (Sr. DL) wreak havoc on defense.

While the FBCA offense is going to be youthful in 2023, expect senior RB Jordan Montanez to provide the experience in the run-game.

No.4--Second Baptist School Eagles

Coach Beck Brydon enters his first season as the Second Baptist School head coach after spending nearly two decades building Austin Regents. He’ll have plenty of talent to work with as the majority of the SBS squad that advanced to the TAPPS-II State Semis in 2022 returns to the field.

First-team, all-state recipient J.D. Crisp (Sr.) is going to be the do-it-all man for the Eagles, given that he will play RB/WR and FS this Fall. Sr. QB Turner Murdock will also be a key figure on offense as the signal-caller behind a battle-tested offensive line.

Others to watch for include Jackson Powers (Sr. DB) and junior RB/LB Bryce Butler. Canon Toon (So. ATH) could be an interesting offensive weapon stretching defenses on the outside.

No. 3--St. Thomas Eagles

St. Thomas is coming off a 2022 campaign which saw them reach the second round of the TAPPS-I postseason and finish with an overall record of 10-2. If the rapid progression of this program is any indication, the Eagles are due for an even greater outcome this time around.

Coach Richard McGuire will have the luxury of having senior Johann Cardenas back in the fold. The versatile running back went off once again a year ago, combining for north of 1,300 all-purpose yards, which earned Cardenas first-team all-state honors.

If the run-game doesn’t scare a defense, the passing game between Donte Lewis (Sr. QB) and Luke Edgecomb (Sr. WR) will. On defense, look for senior DL Michael-Anthony Okwura to lead the charge in the trenches.

No. 2--Episcopal Knights

The Knights fell into some bad luck a year ago, narrowly falling to rival Kinkaid (the eventual SPC-4A champs) in the 2022 postseason. But, don’t let that fool you – this team is raw.

The seniors make Episcopal one of the best private school programs in the Houston-area. Dual-threat QB Karson Gordon (UNLV-commit) returns to power the offense behind a premier O-Line that features the likes of Billy Wheless and Cullen Witt.

On defense, look for DB Breylan Thompson (Yale) to continue his ball-hawking prowess, while sophomore LB “Mad Dog” Madden Morgan seeks to build upon his electric freshman year performance.

Will this be the year Episcopal dethrones their rival?

No. 1--Cypress Christian Warriors

In recent years, Cypress Christian football has become a dynasty in TAPPS-III. Having been to the State Championship each of the last four years, and winning three of them (2020-22), it stands to reason that 2023 should be no different.

Coach Kris Hogan enters year No. 4 with the program, and while some weapons were lost to graduation, the Warriors will be as strong as ever in the trenches. Senior OL/DL Jacob Rauch should once again be a beast on both sides of the ball and will be joined by fellow senior Zeke Hogan on the O-Line.

Cy-Fair transfer John Kelly (Jr. RB) has numerous Power-5 offers and will be the catalyst to the Warriors’ offense. He could rush for over 2,000 yards this season. According to Hogan, the Warriors are going to emphasize a culture of “ownership” and “unity” this Fall.