Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. dominates with relentless style: ‘Being physical and being fast’

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Will Anderson Jr. bolted out of his stance, his cleats moving in rapid-fire fashion as a man unchallenged and undaunted as he easily penetrated the Miami Dolphins’ backfield.

In a blur of movement, all hands, feet and shoulder pads, the Texans’ rookie defensive end roughly bench pressed helpless Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed off his feet as he as launched into the air and sent flailing to the ground. That crushing blow didn’t interrupt Anderson on his intended path: a coveted shot on quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Once Anderson gained position, he was all over Thompson for a sack and forced fumble ultimately recovered by the quarterback.

Anderson smiled when asked what runs through his mind when he sees a mismatch like that with a smaller running back tasked with slowing him down.

“Hey, look they called the play, they knew what was going to happen,” Anderson said after his first preseason game at NRG Stadium. “I’m doing my job and doing what my coaches want me to do.”

That isn’t up for debate.

Anderson has earned heavy praise from the coaching staff and general manager Nick Caserio ever since they drafted him third overall after a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Although the primary focus of the Texans’ rookie class has been on starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, Anderson has arguably been just as or even more impressive.

“Will, I thought he did a really good job of disrupting,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Playing on their side of the line of scrimmage, that’s what we want from our defensive end. It’s good to see Will show that. That’s what we know Will can do.

“It was fun to see him make a play. It was fun to see the energy after he made a play. And Will has shown, just as C.J., both guys have shown [drive] to get better each and every week, and I’m proud of where they are.”

It was another snapshot of why the Texans’ first-round draft pick and starting defensive end is already being discussed as a prime candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. His reaction to the play was his typical low-key reply to success.

“It was fun, but it goes back to being disciplined and doing what my coaches tell me to do: get off the ball, take my two steps and climb up the field and be physical,” Anderson said. “That’s one of the biggest things coach (Ryans) stresses. As long as you’re being physical and being fast, that’s what he looks for.

“There’s always room for improvement, always ways to make a better play. We’ve got to get back to the drawing board and get better as a defense.”

Anderson isn’t wrong. The defense obviously struggled, especially against the run, during the 28-3 loss to the Dolphins. There’s work to be done, but Anderson provides a potential solution to the problem. If anything, his teammates need to pick up their respective games to match what he’s doing.

“It’s really no I in team, it’s all of us,” Anderson said. “We want to be a great team, a playoff team. We all have to do a better job. It’s setting the edge. It’s all of us as a defensive line. We’re going back to the drawing board and get this corrected. As a kid getting to this level, you don’t take it for granted. It can be taken away from you at any moment.

“I think that’s what defense is all about. Everybody having energy, everybody jumping up and down. We all feed off of each other. When one person makes a big play, we all feed off it and it helps us gain more momentum and keeps us rolling.”

A former consensus All-American, Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, Lott trophy and Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and national champion at Alabama as one of the most highly recognized defensive players in Crimson Tide history, Anderson has galvanized the defense with his relentless style.

Anderson Jr. plays the game with a dynamic style, chasing down quarterbacks and running backs with skill and determination.

“Will comes in to work every day angry,” Texans Pro Bowl middle linebacker Denzel Perryman said. “,I can see him doing that every play, every day. It was an amazing play, to be honest with you.”

Anderson’s progress has been noticed by analytics sites, too.

He’s the highest rated defensive rookie with a 92.4 Pro Football Focus grade, a point higher than Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Easily the best angle of Will Anderson Jr.'s monster sack against the Dolphins from Saturday's game. pic.twitter.com/y0qIUjPWMd — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 20, 2023

“I would say that play is indicative of his progression in the system in terms of attacking and getting off the ball,” Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “I think he showed a leap in that where there was a little, a slight level of hesitation and tentativeness in the first game. I think he took most of that out of his game last week, so it was good to see him sort of make those steps and progress. I think it’s continued into practice, and I feel like he’s starting to level up a little bit. Hopefully, continues on that trend.”

The way that Anderson has dominated and flashed his skill, energy and power is no surprise, including linebacker Christian Harris, his former college teammate.

“It’s pretty exciting to see, for sure,” Harris said. “It’s something I saw a lot at ‘Bama. It wasn’t anything new to me to see him make a play like that.”

At 6-foot-3, 243 pounds, Anderson has a rare combination of speed, strength and a full repertoire of pass rushing moves. He has a toolbox of strategies for every block thrown his way and a plan to win.

He’s a craftsman who believes strongly in pass rushing as a form of art.

“They sleep on my power,” Anderson said. “They see me and say ‘Oh, he’s probably just a speed guy’ and then ‘Boom,’ I hit them with power to counter. It’s good having that speed and power because a lot of people wouldn’t think my body type would have that.

“My first step, my lunge, is one of the biggest things my coaches talk about. Just having that first step and getting my footwork right, one, two, down, close. I just want to be precise with my details.”

Anderson hasn’t had much success against Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, the Texans’ $75 million man. However, it’s a daily battle and the rookie has earned the respect of the top pass protector in the NFL.

“Dog, for sure,” Tunsil said. “Fun matchup. He’s going to be great. He has a motor. He has all the tools. As soon as he puts it all together, he’s going to be a dominant force in the league.”

At Alabama, Anderson piled up 204 career tackles, 58 1/2 tackles for losses, 34 1/2 sacks and one interception.

He’s eyeing a similar success track in the NFL. How does he reach that goal? It’s simple: by perfecting his craft.

“The coaches really emphasize hand placement,” Anderson said. “Just making sure your hands are right on the breastplate of the tackle, but not putting your hands too high where he can get underneath you. Those are things you watch on film and when you come back you get better.”

The Texans landed their highest-graded pass rusher and overall prospect regardless of position in the draft in Anderson.

The Texans, after drafting Stroud second overall, traded with the Cardinals to draft Anderson third overall. The Texans exchanged 12th overall and 33rd overall selections, their own 2024 first-round and third-round picks, and the Cardinals also sent their 105th overall pick.

And Anderson, signed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $35.212 million contract that includes a fifth-year club option and a $22.609 million signing bonus, is giving the Texans zero regrets about their hefty investment. He’s been as advertised.

“Will has been great throughout camp,” Ryans said. “One thing about Will, he’s been the same guy who we thought we were getting when we drafted him, right? He’s been on it every single day. When it comes to just the effort, the tenacity that he plays with, the energy, everything about him, he’s been that and more.

“Will has gotten better each and every day. He takes coaching really well. Will has done a great job of absorbing coaching and being able to take it to the field and apply it. It’s been cool to watch.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com