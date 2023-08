HOUSTON – The Texans signed former Philadelphia Eagles punter Ty Zentner due to regular punter Cameron Johnston being sidelined with a calf injury, according to a league source.

Johnston tweaked his calf and it is regarded as a short-term injury. Zentner will punt Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

The Texans released rookie offensive tackle Jacky Chen and cornerback Darius Phillips.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.