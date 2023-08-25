Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' starters cap an impressive preseason in a win over the Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright)

ATLANTA – Kenny Pickett led two touchdown drives and showed he and the Pittsburgh starters are ready for real games as the Steelers overpowered the Atlanta Falcons' backups 24-0 on Thursday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ran for touchdowns to cap the only drives led by Pickett, who completed 4 of 4 passes for 86 yards in his short but productive playing time. The Steelers (3-0) scored touchdowns on each of their five preseason possessions led by Pickett.

The second-year QB completed passes of 33 yards to Diontae Johnson and 35 yards to George Pickens on the opening drive before Harris scored from the 1. Pickens, the former University of Georgia standout, reached up for the sideline catch inside the 5 despite tight coverage from Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks.

Pickett had a 16-yard pass to Harris before Warren scored on an 8-yard run to cap Pittsburgh's second drive.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith held out his starters, and his backups were overwhelmed on both sides of the ball when matched with Pittsburgh's first-team units.

With quarterback Desmond Ridder watching from the sideline, backup Taylor Heinicke was sacked by T.J. Watt for a loss of 7 yards on Atlanta's first possession. Running back Godwin Igwebuike was dropped by linebacker Elandon Roberts for a loss of 4 yards on Atlanta's first snap.

After two drives produced a 14-0 lead, Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett. Backup running back Anthony McFarland Jr. had a 31-yard run to set up Chris Boswell's 38-yard field goal on Pittsburgh's third possession.

McFarland's 5-yard scoring run pushed the lead to 24-0 in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh's first punt came with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

The Falcons (1-1-1) wasted a scoring opportunity in the third quarter when running back Carlos Washington Jr. lost a fumble recovered by Steelers free safety Kenny Robinson at Pittsburgh's 8-yard line.

PUSH FOR A ROSTER SPOT

Logan Woodside made a final push to make the Falcons' roster as the third quarterback behind Ridder and Heinicke. Woodside took over in the second quarter and played the second half, completing 24 of 31 passes for 196 yards. He was sacked four times.

Woodside fumbled when hit by linebacker Quincy Roche late in the game. Toby Ndukwe recovered for Pittsburgh at the Atlanta 25.

Teams must trim their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday.

RUNAWAY WIN

The first-half statistics reflected the domination by the Steelers, especially with their starters on the field. Pittsburgh outgained Atlanta 253-55 in the half, including an overwhelming 128-5 advantage on the ground.

McFarland had 10 carries for 55 yards. The Steelers finished with a 310-199 advantage in total yards, including 175-40 in rushing yards.

BERGERON WATCHES LIKE A STARTER

One notable Atlanta player in uniform was rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron, but he only watched and that served as confirmation of his status as a starter. The second-round pick from Syracuse moved up after Matt Hennessey was lost for the season with a knee injury on Aug. 16.

Another question on the Falcons' offensive line is who will handle the swing tackle spot behind starters Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary. If Jalen Mayfield, who can also play guard, doesn't win the swing tackle spot, the Falcons could look for help following roster cuts next week.

INJURY REPORT

Falcons receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had a 14-yard catch on the opening drive of the second half before limping off the field later in the drive with an apparent leg injury.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Opens the regular season against San Francisco on Sept. 10.

Atlanta: Hosts Carolina on Sept. 10 in the first of two home games to open the regular season.

