Sources: Texans trade fifth-round pick for Cardinals tackle, former UH standout Joshua Jones and a seventh-rounder

HOUSTON – The Texans, in need of depth due to injuries, have bolstered their offensive tackle position by acquiring former University of Houston standout offensive tackle Joshua Jones in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, according to league sources.

The Texans sent a fifth-round draft pick to the Cardinals for Jones and a seventh-round selection, per sources.

Starting right tackle Tytus Howard is recovering from a broken hand, in two places, and having metal hardware inserted surgically to aid the healing process. And backup tackle Charlie Heck will start the regular season on the physically unable to perform list due to foot and back issues, per sources.

Jones is a 2020 third-round draft pick who excelled for the Coogs. He was replaced by first-round draft pick Paris Johnson as the starter. He has been having a solid preseason, particularly in pass protection.

In college, Jones was a four-year starter and a second-team all-conference selection drafted 72nd overall.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com