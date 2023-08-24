Source: Texans placing rookie Kilian Zierer on injured reserve

HOUSTON – Texans rookie offensive tackle Kilian Zierer sprained his ankle against the Miami Dolphins and is being placed on injured reserve today, according to a league source.

The former Auburn player joined the Texans on an undrafted deal that includes $180,000 total guaranteed with a $10,000 signing bonus and $170,000 of his base salary guaranteed.

Zierer has had a solid training camp, showing improvement throughout this month.

The left tackle is a former soccer player with long arms at 83 5/8 wingspan at 6-foot-7 2/8, 304 pounds.

A native of Munich, Germany, he started every game last season for Auburn after transferring from the College of the Canyons three years ago.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.