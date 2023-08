Los Angeles Lakers forward and former Houston-area McDonald’s All-American Jarred Vanderbilt held his 3rd annual Backpack Giveaway over the weekend, helping local students gear up for school.

Vanderbilt held the event at Marion Park, allowing hundreds of students to pick up backpacks, school supplies and groceries/

The event also had various stations where students and families could take back to school physicals, learn about colleges and more.