HITCHCOCK, AMERICA: Small town on verge of exploding on state map

Who is the hottest sports program in Greater Houston right now?

Some might think North Shore… Katy… or The Woodlands because those are the big brands.

But, what if I said Hitchcock High School? The Class 3A public school, wedged between historic powers La Marque, Texas City and Galveston Ball, has stolen the headlines in south Houston and the state of Texas.

The Bulldogs won the State Basketball Title in March and followed that up with a tremendous track and field season, sending the most athletes to State in school history. This summer, Hitchcock defended their 7-on-7 State Title as well.

Now, it’s State or Bust for the football team after winning district a year ago and going three rounds deep.

…

This is a story of community.

In this new world of high school transfers, positioning for college recruiters and playing-time, Hitchcock is counter-culture. Their families went to Hitchcock, their coaches played at Hitchcock. It’s a bond between Bulldogs.

“We are surrounded by big Class 6A schools and in the past, most of our good athletes would transfer for what they thought were better opportunities,” defensive coordinator and head track coach Gene Gutierrez said. “This group has stayed together.”

The “Group”, who have become the Beatles in the small Galveston County town, are “Baby D”, “Chubby”, “KJ Smooth”, “Biggie”, “Rel” and “Wood”. Bryce Dorsey is part of “The Group” but doesn’t have nickname.

“It really all started with the Hitchcock Red Raider youth football team,” Gutierrez said. “They were dominant, and you could see how special they could be. They have been playing together for so long, that even now, they don’t really even need to say anything on the basketball court or football field. They know who is going to be where and they know how to win… at everything.”

So, who are these guys?

Damien “Baby D” McDaniel, who is currently committed to UNLV, is the straw who stirs the drink. The senior was the MVP of the State Basketball Tournament and is the team’s top WR. He also had eight interceptions on defense.

“He really started it all,” Gutierrez said. “He’s a year older and when he got here as a freshman we knew he would be out of this world. He has never not played varsity in any sport.”

Lloyd “Chubby” Jones III is a 6-foot-5 signal-caller, who can make every throw on a football field but can do more.

“He reminds me of Pat Mahomes,” Gutierrez said. “I know that sounds crazy, but he made a 50-yard, no-look touchdown pass at practice like it was nothing. He carried us in the playoffs on offense and then he flips to linebacker and no one can run on him.”

The big-ticket is Kelshaun “KJ Smooth” Johnson, who holds a dozen Power 5 offers at WR. He ran a 10.4 in the State Meet and finished second and has destroyed the camp circuit this Summer.

“He is really unguardable as a receiver but could have a pro future as a corner,” Gutierrez said. “His ability to close on the ball is elite.”

Elijah “Wood” Sherwood and Dorsey are hybrids. The 6-foot-5 Sherwood is a basketball player who came out for football, while Dorsey was a first-team, all-state selection for special teams. He is the top RB and plays in the slot.

“Elijah is a Mike Evans-type guy, who came out late for football,” Gutierrez said. “He’s a hooper, a high-jumper for track and will emerge as a college-level WR and safety. He draws a lot of attention. Bryce is our ‘home run’ guy from anywhere on the field. He just needs a sliver of space and he’s gone.”

On defense, Terrell “Rell” Allen had 100 tackles a year ago, while Albert “Biggie” Ruben has a motor in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

So, it’s all hands on deck for Hitchcock, and after decades the Bulldogs have the pieces to cement their legacy as the greatest team in Bulldog history.

“We talk about winning a State Championship every day,” Gutierrez said. “We expect to win it and really put the school on the map. The bar has been set.”

…