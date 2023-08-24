Galveston Ball remains atop DISTRICT 9-5A-DI Rankings

DISTRICT 9-5A-DI

PRESEASON PREDICTIONS (Playoff teams in bold)

Galveston Ball Tornadoes

Waltrip Rams

Madison Marlins

Sterling Raiders

Milby Buffs

Sharpstown Apollos

Austin Mustangs

Wisdom Generals

Northside Panthers

...

Most Valuable Player

Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyler Tillman, Sterling

Defensive Player of the Year

Stefanos Pathos, Galveston Ball

Breakout Player of the Year

Dontreall Fisher, Madison

On the Cusp

Sterling Raiders

...

Galveston Ball had its best season in over 20 years and was a scoring juggernaut in 2022. The Tors went 10-1, outscored opponents 556-31 and won the District 9-5A-DI Championship. The last time Galveston Ball accomplished both a 10-win season and district title in the same season, it was 1999. Now, can they carry that momentum over? District MVP Jonah Williams decided to stay home instead of going to the IMG Academy, which is huge for Ball on both sides of the ball. The dual-sport star (baseball) can play anywhere on the field. The Tors will have to replace the Offensive MVP but have solid pieces back. Justin Thomas will pace the rushing attack after racking up 732 yards and 14 scores last year. Also on offense, Corey Sanders (first-team OL) and Arentheis Winn (second-team WR) are back.

On the other side of the ball reigning District 9-5A-DI Defensive MVP Stefanos Pathos returns. Pathos led the team with 89 tackles in 2022. Malcolm Simpson was also named the District Newcomer of the Year on the defensive line for the Tors. Also watch for Chance Bailey at linebacker and Williams (59 tackles) at safety for the Tors. This team is primed to roll again.

Waltrip had its best year since 2017 last season, going 8-3 overall. The Rams return Drake Williams, who was a first-team selection at receiver and linebacker. First-team, all-district safety Jaylen Middleton is also set to return. Middleton was also a second-team, all-district pick as a return man and running back.

The Madison Marlins have found themselves in the playoffs in back-to-back years. Last year in Jason Davis’ first year at the helm, they went 6-5 but do have to replace 1,400-yard rusher Chase Devaughn. Dontreall Fisher was a first-team, all-district receiver (436 yards, 4 TDs), while Nicolas Golden returns on the O-Line as a first-teamer. Korey Dupre and Richoun Williams are two more to watch on the O-Line… they were second-teamers a year ago. Defensively, linebacker Ruben Barralaga is back after being first-team, all-district and tallying 55 tackles. Cornerback Joe Whylie was first-team after an interception and five pass deflections in 2022. Denis Padilla also returns at punter.

The Sterling Raiders have made the playoffs four-straight seasons, which hasn’t been done since the late 80s. Tyler Tillman returns after rushing for a team-leading 644 yards and eight scores, 259 yards receiving and five scores. He averaged 18 yards per punt return. Other key returners include Jacques Brown (WR - 276 yards, 4 TDs), DeAngelo Stevens (WR - 149 yards), Deric Freeman (LB - 52 tackles) and Amar Whiting (LB), Xavier Ross (CB) and Trevion Batiste (S).

Milby went 5-5 and just missed the playoffs in 2022. The Buffs return Gonalo Trigo at RB/LB, he was all-district, second team for both. Sharpstown went 3-7 last year and returns first-team, all-district back Dylan Pardo and first teamer Dany Kiza (WR) from that team. TJ Ward (FB) and Jordan Jackson (WR) are names to remember on Houston Austin, while Vicente Herrera is elevated to head coach for Houston Wisdom and will have the district’s all-purpose player of the year Kariuki Kanairu back. Northside is looking to win its first game since 2020, going 0-10 the last two campaigns.