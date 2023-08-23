🏈 Watch high school sports with KPRC 2 Big Game Coverage

KPRC 2 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream hundreds of live high school games in the Houston area during the 2023 season.
The weekly schedule is below along with information on how to stream the games each week.
Week 1 : BGC Houston Football Livestream Schedule
Thursday, August 24
- North Forest v. Waltrip - 6:50 p.m.
- Terry v. Clements - 7:20 p.m.
- Spring v. Travis - 7:20 p.m.
- Milby v. Pasadena - 6:50 p.m.
Friday, August 25
- Atascocita v. Dickinson - 6:50 p.m.
- Santa Fe v. Kemper - 7:20 p.m.
- Westlake v. Ridge Point - 7:20 p.m.
- St. John v. St. Thomas - 6:50 p.m.
- North Shore v. The Woodlands - 6:50 p.m.
- Livingston v. Episcopal - 6:50 p.m.
- Baytown Lee v. South Houston - 6:50 p.m.
Saturday, August 26
- Caney Creek v. Sam Rayburn - 5:50 p.m.
- Brookshire Royal v. Worthing - 7:20 p.m.
- Cy Springs v. Bush - 7:20 p.m.
- Dawson v. Hightower - 7:20 p.m.
3 ways to stream live games
There are three ways to access KPRC’s free multi-stream experience
- Computer: Join the FREE KPRC 2 Insider Program to watch the streams on an Insider-only page on click2houston.com
- Phone: Download the mobile Big Game Coverage (BGC) app in the App Store or Google Play Store, or by searching the stores for “Big Game Coverage.” Log in, select Houston, and start streaming.
- TV: KPRC 2+ is an app you can download on your television by searching “KPRC” on your ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV. It’s a free way to access to local news, weather, live events, and more on your connected TV whenever you want. Just search “KPRC 2+″ or “KPRC 2″ to download it.