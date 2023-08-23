🏈 Watch high school sports with KPRC 2 Big Game Coverage

KPRC 2 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream hundreds of live high school games in the Houston area during the 2023 season.

The weekly schedule is below along with information on how to stream the games each week.

Week 1 : BGC Houston Football Livestream Schedule

Thursday, August 24

North Forest v. Waltrip - 6:50 p.m.

Terry v. Clements - 7:20 p.m.

Spring v. Travis - 7:20 p.m.

Milby v. Pasadena - 6:50 p.m.

Friday, August 25

Atascocita v. Dickinson - 6:50 p.m.

Santa Fe v. Kemper - 7:20 p.m.

Westlake v. Ridge Point - 7:20 p.m.

St. John v. St. Thomas - 6:50 p.m.

North Shore v. The Woodlands - 6:50 p.m.

Livingston v. Episcopal - 6:50 p.m.

Baytown Lee v. South Houston - 6:50 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Caney Creek v. Sam Rayburn - 5:50 p.m.

Brookshire Royal v. Worthing - 7:20 p.m.

Cy Springs v. Bush - 7:20 p.m.

Dawson v. Hightower - 7:20 p.m.

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KPRC’s free multi-stream experience