Texans sign Darius Joyner, waived-injured Tyree Gillespie

HOUSTON – The Texans re-signed undrafted Duke safety Darius Joiner and waived-injured safety Tyree Gillespie.

Joyner was signed in the spring and then released in May when they signed defensive end Jacob Martin.

Gillespie has a knee injury and is being evaluated by doctors, according to a league source.

Joiner (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) had 97 tackles, two interceptions, four sacks, eight tackles for losses and two forced fumbles last season. He previously played for Western Illinois and Jacksonville State.

