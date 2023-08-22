Texans rookie C.J. Stroud part of Texas Ranchers’ Major League Pickleball franchise ownership group with Micah Parsons

HOUSTON – Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is among several part owners of the Austin-basTexas Ranchers, one of the eight founding Major League Pickleball franchises.

Among the more than 30 owners: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, agent David Mulugheta, who represents Parsons, Stroud and multiple other NFL players, as well as golfer Scottie Scheffler, country music star Zach Bryan, United Talent Agency partner Mike G; Kenny Meisalas, tennis player Taylor Fritz, radio personality Bobby Bones; founder and designer Kendra Scott; Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves and several others.

“I’m all in on the pickleball rage,” Stroud said in a statement. “I’m clearly a fan of Texas sports, and I look forward to supporting the Texas Ranchers in becoming the leader in Major League Pickleball. Texas has always been home to some of the best sports teams and passionate fans in America, and the Ranchers are going to be that next big phenomenon. But what really excites me is the Ranchers’ leadership and their vision to build communities and add diversity to the sport.”

“I’m always looking for new sports to stay active during the off-season, and pickleball has become my new obsession,” Parsons said. “I love that it’s a community-oriented sport, and after playing with the Ranchers and other NFL players for a fundraiser in June, I was drawn to the team. It was a no-brainer to become an owner, and I look forward to supporting the team as it makes its mark in Major League Pickleball.”

“As a proud Longhorn, both Texas sports and Austin have a special meaning for me, and when I heard there was an Austin professional pickleball team setting out to be a leader in Major League Pickleball, I knew I wanted to support the team,” Robinson said. “I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that sports can have on communities, and I’m looking forward to supporting the Ranchers’ community initiatives that will set an example for the rest of the league.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.