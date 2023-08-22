Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke calling plays during preseason: ‘Been running fairly smoothly’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Denzel Perryman #6 of the Houston Texans is celebrated by teammates after an interception in the first quarter during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texans coach DeMeco Ryans previously indicated that he plans to run the defense, calling the plays, just as he did with the San Francisco 49ers.

However, defensive coordinator Matt Burke has been calling the plays in both of the Texans’ preseason games and during practice sessions.

“We use the preseason in a way where Burke has called the plays throughout the preseason, and I’ve had my input as well,” Ryans said. “It’s been running fairly smoothly over the past two weeks.”

One reason for having Burke call the defense would be to keep Ryans free to operate as a game manager.

The architect of the NFL’s top-ranked defense with the 49ers, the former Pro Bowl linebacker will work in tandem with defensive coordinator Matt Burke in developing the defensive game plan.

Ryans, previously a NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a 49ers defensive quality control coach and linebackers coach, oversaw a 49ers defense ranked first in total defense and scoring defense last season.

A year ago, former Texans coach Lovie Smith, who was dismissed after a 3-13-1 season was the primary defensive play-caller. Later in the season, Smith’s son, linebackers coach Miles Smith, called plays, per league sources.

“Yeah, I’m learning when either side of the ball is up, I’m available,” Ryans said. “That’s how I view these past two weeks, that’s how I’ve used it. I’m available to those guys on defense when I need to add some input, also on offense as well. It’s been the communication flow, the workflow on the sideline, the communication amongst not only me and the coordinators, but our entire coaching staff. It’s been excellent.”

The Texans allowed 398 yards of total offense and 205 rushing yards in a 28-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Setting the edge. Tackling. Gap discipline. Pursuit angles. Those were all issues for the Texans’ defense.

How do they simulate tackling in practice and avoid injuries.

“Yeah, with the tackling, with the run fits, it starts in walkthrough, and it starts just being attentive to the details of your job,” Ryans said. “And then with the tackling, we have to put them in as close to a live tackling session as possible. Most of the time with tackling, it’s just about taking the proper angle and putting your body exactly where it’s supposed to be, and that can improve. We’ll emphasize that this week and see where our guys can get better.”

