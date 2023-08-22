HISD power programs headline District 11-4A-D1

DISTRICT 11-4A-D1

PRESEASON PREDICTIONS (Playoff teams in bold)

Washington Eagles

Furr Brahmas

Yates Lions

Worthing Colts

Wheatley Wildcats

North Forest Bulldogs

Kashmere Rams

Scarborough Spartans

…

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Kamryn Jackson, Washington

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jaquan Brandon, Yates

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Christopher Crooks, Furr

BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

De’Shon Scott, Yates

ON THE CUSP

Wheatley Wildcats

…

The Washington Eagles return to the field fresh off the heels of their undefeated (7-0) district championship and subsequent appearance in the 2022 UIL playoffs. During the offseason, Booker T. made an expert hire, bringing in Eagles’ alum Gary Cooper to take over the head coaching position. Returning to run the offense will be senior QB Kamryn Jackson, as well as sophomore ATH Nicholas Tramble who enjoyed a breakout season a year ago. While the defense is young, look for Avery Ina (Sr. LB) to provide the experience.

Furr ended last season with a second-place finish (6-1) and a trip to the playoffs. That should be the minimum they achieve this Fall with coach Cornell Gray directing the Brahmas. Star DE Christopher Crooks (Jr.) should continue his trend of being a game-wrecker off the edge, while junior ATH Treyveon Harris maintains his ball-hawking ability. Anticipate a big year from TaShawn Johnson (Jr. RB) as he takes on a bigger role in the offense.

Yates is going to be a threatening team after going 5-2 against district opponents in 2022. Senior QB Jaquan Brandon was a beast last season and that won’t likely change anytime soon. Juniors Jordan Andrus (TE/DE) and De’Shon Scott (RB/LB) are both expected to be big contributors on both sides of the ball after they surged at the end of last season.

Coach Brandon Ellis has plenty of talent to work with at Worthing. Junior DT Ernest Brisco will be a major player in the trenches, with LB Treylon Kizzee commanding the defense for his senior season. Meanwhile, Davion Edward (Jr. RB/QB/CB) will be essential on both offense and defense.

Wheatley has been known to produce some next-level talent in the past. Currently, one of their top players is senior safety Demetrius Evans who showcases his speed on the field and on the track. Another playmaker on the Wildcat defense will be senior LB Kavion Peterson. ATH Raynord Norman (Jr.) should continue to show flashes of greatness on both sides. North Forest experienced various ups and downs in 2022 to finish sixth in the district. Coach Clifton Terrell will aim to maximize the potential of his stars, namely first-teamer Clinton Babineaux (Sr. QB), Delwen Russell (Sr. WR) and junior RB Michael Dean, in order to turn up the win total this Fall.

Both Kashmere and Scarborough have been through some rough patches in recent years, most recently finishing 7th (1-6) and 8th (0-7) in the district, respectively. But they haven’t been without the occasional bright spot. For the Rams, that would be their dual-threat senior QB/DB Theron Boute, who has been a workhorse for Kashmere. The Spartans also have some impressive playmakers in Orion Harvey (Sr. QB/CB) and Jamarius Caston (WR/CB).