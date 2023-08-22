DISTRICT 10-4A-DII Title or Bust for Bellville

DISTRICT 10-4A-DII

PRESEASON PREDICTIONS (Playoff teams in bold)

Bellville Brahmas

Brookshire-Royal Falcons

Sealy Tigers

West Columbia Roughnecks

La Marque Cougars

Wharton Tigers

Sweeny Bulldogs

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER:

Zakai Anderson, Brookshire Royal

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Sam Hranicky, Bellville

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

D.J. Sanders, Bellville

BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Kane Killough, Sealy

ON THE CUSP:

La Marque Cougars

Bellville was on a tear in 2022, racking up 11 consecutive victories before narrowly falling to Madisonville (9-3) in the Class 4A-DII Area Round. Regardless, the Brahmas will remain the bullies of their district as they aim to resurge into the playoffs. The biggest threat Bellville poses is a three-headed monster of running backs – Sam Hranicky (Sr. RB), D.D. Murray (Jr. RB) and junior RB Corrian Hood – who each had double-digit scores last Fall. Coach Grady Rowe will also look to the highly-recruited 6-foot-3 DL D.J. Sanders to ignite the Brahmas defense.

The Falcons were a force to be reckoned with in coach Theadis Reagins’ second year at the program. Brookshire-Royal boasts two highly-explosive weapons on offense. Junior QB Ashton Robinson was brilliant as the signal-caller, throwing for over 2,500 yards with 25 TDs, while Zakai Anderson (Jr. RB) had a stat line north of 2,500 yards on the ground with 19 scores. Defensively, UTSA-commit Zechariah Robinson (Sr. DL) will be a nightmare for opposing linemen.

Sealy has been a fierce competitor in the district for over a decade. While it’s been a few years since they claimed the district title, the Tigers can always be counted on to put up a fight. Senior linebackers Jeffrey Neu and Hector Murillo are coming off monster seasons in which they each accumulated over 120 tackles. They’ll be counted on to stifle the run game. On offense, junior wideout Noah Washington will likely be the favorite target of sophomore QB Kane Killough.

Former baseball coach for West Columbia, Earnest Peña will step into his first season directing the Roughnecks football team. He’ll have plenty of talent to work with. The D-Line will be Columbia’s greatest strength with several playmakers – namely Ryder Burrow (Jr. DL), Gavin Gros (Sr. DL) and junior LB Grant Thrasher – who can wreak havoc in any backfield. Additionally, the Roughnecks’ RB duo of Trevon Lewis (Sr.) and Jaheim Campbell (Sr.) had career seasons in 2022, which should carry over to this Fall.

While they didn’t quite meet expectations last year, La Marque should remain optimistic heading into 2023. As coach Wade Oliphant heads into year two, he’ll look to seniors Salah Allah (RB/DB), Dylan Thomas (WR/LB) and junior QB Anthony Miles to lead the team. Both Wharton and Sweeny have experienced rough patches in recent years, but they might provide some upsets this Fall. Players to look for on the Tigers include Jacoryan Dickerson (Jr. DL) and junior ATH Jacorric Allen. For the Bulldogs, expect some flashy plays to be made by senior QB Ace Seibert and Kayden Jones (Jr. RB/LB).