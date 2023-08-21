Texans, Saints cancel scheduled joint practice sessions due to injuries

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans watches during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HOUSTON – The Texans and Saints have decided to cancel a pair of joint practice sessions that were scheduled to be held in New Orleans at the NFC South franchise’s practice facility.

During his press conference tonight, Saints coach Dennis Allen said that Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told him Sunday morning that the Texans are dealing with injuries and raised the question of how productive joint practices would be. And then they reached consensus that it was best to cancel the joint practice sessions.

The Texans and Saints are scheduled to play a preseason game Sunday night in New Orleans. The Texans are expected to practice in Houston on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Texans released a statement Sunday night.

“Our two teams have mutually agreed to cancel the joint practices that were scheduled in New Orleans this week,” the statement said. “After our head coaches spoke earlier today, we decided this was in the best interest of both teams as we continue to prepare for the regular season. A revised practice schedule for each team will be communicated once finalized.”

The Texans are dealing with multiple injuries.

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez left the game, a 28-3 loss at NRG Stadium, with a hamstring injury that is not regarded as serious after having a magnetic resonance imaging exam, per a league source. Lopez was examined on the sideline in the blue medical tent, but remained on the field with his teammates.

Other minor injuries included tight end Nick Vannett rolling his ankle and remaining in the game and linebacker Garret Wallow limping off the field before returning to play.

Running backs Gerrid Doaks and Dare Ogunbowale were banged up from joint practices with the Dolphins and didn’t play.

Running back Mike Boone played through an oblique injury and caught a team-high four passes for 35 yards, including a 24-yard reception off a pass from Davis Mills out of the backfield.

Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is making steady progress in his recovery from broken hand and surgery Howard broke it in two places in practice and had metal hardware inserted to aid healing process. Howard has not been ruled out for a potential return as soon as the first game against the Baltimore Ravens, per a league source. Howard is no longer in a cast and is wearing a brace on his hand.

Several other players didn’t play Saturday, including defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, linebackers Blake Cashman (minor hamstring injury) and Christian Kirksey (strained hamstring), tight end Brevin Jordan (strained hamstring), safety Brandon Hill (hamstring), defensive tackle Thomas Booker (hand in a cast), quarterback Case Keenum (soft-tissue leg injury), wide receiver Jared Wayne (Grade 2 hamstring strain, cornerback Jacobi Francis (sprained ankle), defensive end Chase Winovich and offensive tackle Charlie Heck (foot issue, physically unable to perform list).

Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell didn’t play against the Dolphins.

Although Dell did warmups, he was held out of the game with a tight leg muscle. Dell is expected to return to practice relatively soon. Another reason why Dell didn’t play was load management after he had a considerable amount of mileage during the Texans’ joint practice sessions this week, per a source.

“Felt a little tightness there, Tank will be fine,” Ryans said. “We didn’t think it would be smart to put him out there, but Tank will be fine.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com