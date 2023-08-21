Sources: Texans work out Cam Dantzler, Chris Jackson, Ola Adeniyi and Kenny Willekes

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out four veteran players Monday, including cornerback Cam Dantzler, according to league sources.

The Texans also worked out cornerback-safety Chris Jackson, defensive end Kenny Willekes and linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi.

Dantzler is a former Minnesota Vikings third-round draft pick from Mississippi State. He had 50 tackles, three for losses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season for the Vikings.

Jackson is a former Tennessee Titans sixth-round draft pick from Marshall University. He has 59 career tackles, two for losses and five passes defensed. He has played in 24 games with six starts.

Adeniyi is a former Pittsburgh Steelers undrafted free agent from Toledo. He has also played for the Titans and has 49 career tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles. He went to high school at George Bush.

Willekes is a former Vikings seventh-round draft pick from Michigan State. He’s a former All-Big Ten Conference selection and Defensive Lineman of the Year. He has 16 career tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and one pass deflection.

