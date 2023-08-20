Texans’ Denzel Perryman uses ‘feel’ to read Tua Tagovailoa’s eyes for interception

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Denzel Perryman #6 of the Houston Texans is celebrated by teammates after an interception in the first quarter during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Denzel Perryman trusted his instincts, and his eyes. The Texans’ starting middle linebacker was in season form when he read a play-action play and undercut a pass that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one of the most accurate passers in the league, intended for tight end Tyler Kroft.

The former Pro Bowl selection intercepted the errant throw and returned it 19 yards Saturday at NRG Stadium. It was an example of crisp pass coverage from the hard-hitting veteran linebacker known more for his run-stopping prowess.

“Just going through my keys, just read play-action,” Perryman said. “I kind of froze for a second, to be honest with you. I was reading the quarterback and got in the window, and I just had a feel for it.”

Perryman plays the game at a high volume. He’s a man of action, and words. Opponents are going to feel his hits, and hear what he has to say on the football field.

In this case, his sense of humor came to mind in a light-hearted reaction to the turnover.

“Honestly, when I catch an interception, I’ll be laughing in my helmet,” Perryman said. “A lot of people don’t know that I’ll be laughing. Number one, I caught the ball. I’m bound to drop the ball, to be honest with you. So, when I catch an interception, I start laughing. At that point, I’m playing a game like a little kid.”

The outcome of the game was no laughing matter, though. The Texans absorbed a 28-3 loss. They allowed 398 yards of total offense, 205 yards on the ground. It was a rough game overall for the defense.

The Texans need to upgrade their tackling, gap control and pursuit angles.

“We did get to the ball,” Perryman said. “We’ve got to wrap up. We’ve got to set the edge. Block protection is another thing, back down to fundamentals. Again, not taking away nothing from the Dolphins offense. They capitalized from our mistakes.”

Perryman is the type of high-energy middle linebacker and leader that could significantly upgrade the Texans’ substandard run defense from last season. The Texans signed him to one-year contract with a base value of $2.6 million and a maximum value of $3.5 million to toughen up the middle of the defense.

“Denzel, he’s shown that multiple times throughout his career that he’s an instinctive football player,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to add him to our team. [He’s an ] instinctive football player, can make plays all over the field. Plays with a high level of intensity, and everyone around him needs to play with the same intensity.”

The Texans have two joint practice days this week in New Orleans with the Saints.

“Moving forward, it really does come down to fundamentals and technique,” Perryman said. “I’m pretty sure this week, it might be Day One training camp, to be honest with you. I know we’re going to go have a joint practice. That’s the time to get better and grow, learn from this film and really bring our toolbox next week. I’m pretty sure the Saints aren’t letting up on us at all.”

And Perryman’s interception didn’t lead to points scored. The Texans turned it over on downs after he set them up with a first-and-goal.

“That interception was a momentum-changer at the beginning of the game,” Perryman said. “We got three points out of that. Obviously, we wanted to score. The drive after that, that wasn’t the most appealing.

There’s just a lot of things we need to get back to the drawing board, go back and watch the film, and it just comes down to fundamentals. That’s not taking anything away from the Dolphins. They make plays. That’s what we’re here for. But just comes down to fundamentals and executing.”

Playing for the Las Vegas Raiders a year ago, veteran linebacker was wired for sound during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. While delivering punishing tackles, Perryman kept up a running commentary. At one point, Perryman exclaimed: ‘Wake up and smell the coffee’ and complained about an Eagles offensive lineman tackling him and not being penalized.

A former University of Miami standout, Perryman joined a defense that yielded the most rushing yards allowed last season with 2,894 yards surrendered for the sixth most given up in league history. Two seasons ago, Perryman was named to the Pro Bowl when he led the Raiders with 154 tackles and finished sixth in the NFL.

Perryman had 14 tackles for losses last season despite only playing in a dozen games for the Raiders.

When Perryman is on the field, his presence is always felt.

Heading into his ninth NFL season, Perryman hasn’t been very durable. His big hits have sometimes led to injuries and he has never played a full season during stints with the Carolina Panthers and Raiders.

Perryman recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, which prematurely ended his season last year in Las Vegas with two games remaining in the season, to practice at the Texans’ minicamp on a limited basis after not practicing during organized team activities.

“What I can say is health,” Perryman said. “Just being healthy. The best ability is availability. Obviously, throughout my career, I haven’t played a full season yet, but what I can say is just learn how to take care of your body. Resting, what you put in your body, all that stuff is really important whether you play football or not. Body-wise, I feel amazing, actually.”

Noticeably leaner this summer, Perryman has been working overtime with NFL trainer Justin Allen of All-En Sports Performance in Houston with an emphasis on conditioning, mobility and core training. Perryman fluctuates between 225 and 230 pounds and looks chiseled.

Perryman qualifies as a true run-and-hit defender with a nasty streak. He could inject toughness into the Texans’ porous defense.

Perryman has recorded 586 career tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and five interceptions.

The Texans struggled to stop the run last season and finished 3-13-1.

Perryman could help change that situation.

And playing for a former Pro Bowl linebacker in Ryans, a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Texans, brings a smile to Perryman’s face.

“Having a linebacker as a head coach, you can tell by his energy and everything, like I told him I feel like he still wants to play, low-key,” Perryman said. “But just having that mindset, I mean it’s a defensive mindset and he’s a players’ coach, I can say that. And he’s been in the same seats that we’ve been in. Literally in the same seats we’ve been in. Just having a players’ coach in general, I feel like that’s great for the locker room and for the team itself.”

For a defense that lacked pop last season, Perryman represents a potential cornerstone with his aggressive mentality

“Yes, he’s proven that throughout his career,” Texans linebackers coach Chris Kiffin said. “He’s a guy who can play at a high level and be an enforcer and run and hit. With him, it’s just durability and being healthy. When he’s healthy, he’s a really good football player.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.